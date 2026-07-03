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Mohanlal announces new film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Dileesh Pothan

Title reveal and teaser hint at a mystery-themed project

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Mohanlal with director Dileesh Pothan and other crew members of the film titled 'Nedumkandam Miracle'.
Mohanlal with director Dileesh Pothan and other crew members of the film titled 'Nedumkandam Miracle'.
X/@Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced his next film, Nedumkandam Miracle, which will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan.

The actor shared the news on social media on Friday, just days after the success of Drishyam 3. Along with the announcement, Mohanlal released a short promotional video that quickly sparked excitement among fans.

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The teaser features fragments of a building floating in the air before slowly coming together. In the final frame, Mohanlal is seen seated at the centre of the structure, in an open doorway, hinting at the film's mysterious theme.

The project will be produced by Achu Baby John, while the story has been written by acclaimed screenwriters Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. Music will be composed by Sushin Shyam, with cinematography by Shyju Khalid and editing by Saiju Sreedharan.

The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, saying only that filming will begin soon.

Pothan is widely regarded as one of Malayalam cinema's most talented filmmakers. He is best known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the latter winning several honours, including three National Film Awards.

The announcement has generated considerable buzz among movie lovers, with many eager to see the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Pothan, a pairing that promises one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in the coming months.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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mohanlalMalayalam cinema

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