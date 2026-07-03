Mohanlal announces new film 'Nedumkandam Miracle' with Dileesh Pothan

The actor shared the news on social media on Friday, just days after the success of Drishyam 3. Along with the announcement, Mohanlal released a short promotional video that quickly sparked excitement among fans.

The teaser features fragments of a building floating in the air before slowly coming together. In the final frame, Mohanlal is seen seated at the centre of the structure, in an open doorway, hinting at the film's mysterious theme.

The project will be produced by Achu Baby John, while the story has been written by acclaimed screenwriters Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. Music will be composed by Sushin Shyam, with cinematography by Shyju Khalid and editing by Saiju Sreedharan.

The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, saying only that filming will begin soon.

The announcement has generated considerable buzz among movie lovers, with many eager to see the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Pothan, a pairing that promises one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in the coming months.

Pothan is widely regarded as one of Malayalam cinema's most talented filmmakers. He is best known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the latter winning several honours, including three National Film Awards.

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