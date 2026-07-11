Legendary Indian playback singer S. Janaki dies at 88

The ‘Nightingale of South India’ leaves behind a six-decade musical legacy & 48,000 songs
Dubai: Veteran playback singer S. Janaki, fondly known as the ‘Nightingale of South India’, passed away in Mysuru at the age of 88.
Over a remarkable career spanning nearly six decades, Janaki recorded around 48,000 songs in several Indian and foreign languages, becoming one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Her soulful voice became synonymous with generations of film stars across multiple industries.
Janaki was known for her iconic collaborations with some of India’s most renowned music composers, including Ilaiyaraaja, Johnson, MS Viswanathan and AR Rahman.
She made a lasting mark in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema, lending her voice to hundreds of memorable songs that continue to be cherished by music lovers.
Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Janaki mastered a wide range of genres and styles during her long career. Her contribution to Indian playback singing earned her widespread recognition and a place among the country’s most respected vocal artists.