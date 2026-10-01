Ajay Devgn wanted Mohanlal's approval for Drishyam The Conclusion, says it 'beats 2': 'We should put a stop now'

"In fact, I called up Lal (Mohanlal) sir, not him, because I wanted him to see the film. Like he (Alok Jain) said that they do such a great job, and this time we have diverted completely. So, for me, I thought that a kind of an approval from him would be nice. I wanted him to see the film but he is on a holiday. It is very sweet that he kept interacting. I think he is going to watch the film soon there."