Drishyam 3, Schumacher '94: What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this weekend

Vijay Salgaonkar has spent two films being the most dangerous dad in Indian cinema, and he's not done yet. New evidence is creeping closer to the family's buried secret, the investigation is turning up the heat, and Ajay Devgn has to out-think everyone in the room one last time. Tabu and Shriya Saran are back too. If you've followed this saga, you were booking tickets before you finished reading this.