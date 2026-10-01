Drishyam 3, Schumacher '94: What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this weekend

From thrillers to heartfelt documentaries, here's your guide for this weekend
October has arrived. The mornings are almost bearable, and cinemas across the Emirates are just ready to serve. Here's your weekly watchlist, from big-screen showdowns to sofa-friendly streams.
Vijay Salgaonkar has spent two films being the most dangerous dad in Indian cinema, and he's not done yet. New evidence is creeping closer to the family's buried secret, the investigation is turning up the heat, and Ajay Devgn has to out-think everyone in the room one last time. Tabu and Shriya Saran are back too. If you've followed this saga, you were booking tickets before you finished reading this.
A coming-of-age rom-com that zigzags between UP and the Delhi–Gurgaon sprawl, with Aparshakti Khurana, Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed leading the way. Expect college mayhem, first crushes, the inevitable heartbreak and a soundtrack built to carry every mood swing. It's growing up, messily and loudly.
Here's a premise: a slightly eccentric Hyderabad street magician named Suri pulls off his first real trick by accident and makes a girl vanish. Then she turns out to be a genie, with plenty of power. With Fahadh Faasil in the cast, "quirky" is pretty much guaranteed.
Sundeep Kishan plays a treasure hunter who treats booby traps as a minor inconvenience and double-crossing partners as a warm-up. It promises a hefty dose of adrenaline and very little caution
Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan play a couple who escape to the hills for a quiet new beginning. The hills have other plans. Strange incidents start stacking up and their dream life begins to crack. A reminder that the "peaceful countryside" is usually the opening act of a thriller.
Biju Menon leads a family drama about Avaraachan, his children and the web of relatives, neighbours and social ties that come with them. Think of it as a portrait of a household where everyone has an opinion and nobody keeps it to themselves.
The 1994 Formula 1 season changed everything for Michael Schumacher. He started as the underdog and ended as Germany's national hero with the first of his seven world titles. This documentary covers the stunning wins, the accusations of foul play and the tragedies that shook the sport, including the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger. It's essential viewing for F1 fans, and a good way to warm up for Yas Marina's big weekend later in the season.
Release date: October 2
Where to watch: Netflix
John Steinbeck's sweeping novel arrives as a seven-part series about the Trask family. Cathy Ames and Adam Trask's toxic bond sets off a chain of damage, and the bitter rivalry between their twin sons carries it forward. Big themes include free will, inherited wounds and sibling resentment. Settle in with tea; this one is a slow, rich burn.
Release date: October 1
Where: Netflix