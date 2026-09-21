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Actor Mammootty returns to law college after 50 years, reunion video goes viral

Megastar meets law college batchmates, reliving pre-fame memories after five decades

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Malayalam icon revisits Ernakulam campus, reconnects with batchmates after 50 years
Malayalam icon revisits Ernakulam campus, reconnects with batchmates after 50 years
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A trip down memory lane has taken Mammootty back to the corridors of Government Law College, Ernakulam — nearly five decades after he walked them as a student.

The Malayalam superstar attended the 50th-anniversary reunion of his 1973–76 LLB batch, arriving with his wife, Sulfath, and spending time with the classmates who knew him long before he became a cinema icon.

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Mammootty, who stepped away from his busy filming schedule for the gathering, was seen chatting with old friends, sharing memories and posing for photographs.

Moments from the reunion have since gone viral on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse of the actor away from the usual spotlight. Before cinema transformed his life, Mammootty completed his law degree and went on to practise as an advocate for about two years.

Videos and pictures from the gathering have since spread widely on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the superstar in a more personal and relaxed setting.

Back where it all began

Mammootty studied for his LLB at Government Law College, Ernakulam, from 1973 to 1976.

At the reunion, he was seen warmly interacting with former classmates and friends, many of whom knew him decades before he became a household name in Malayalam cinema.

The gathering marked 50 years since the batch began its law-school journey, bringing former students together to revisit memories of their college days.

From courtroom to cinema

Mammootty once intended to make law his profession. After completing his LLB, he practised as an advocate for about two years in Manjeri.

Although he had taken an interest in sports and the arts during his school and college years, he did not initially see them as a career path.

Cinema eventually changed that. From that uncredited appearance, Mammootty went on to build a career spanning several decades, becoming one of the most recognised actors in Malayalam cinema.

A reunion that went viral

Clips from the law college gathering show Mammootty chatting with old friends, posing for group photographs and sharing an easy camaraderie with his former classmates.

The images quickly caught the attention of fans online, particularly for the contrast between the superstar seen on screen and the familiar college friend welcomed back by his old classmates.

For Mammootty, the reunion offered a rare return to the place where his life before cinema began — and to the people who knew him long before the spotlight.

With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
mammoottykerala cinematrendingMalayalam filmsViral Video

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