GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Mammootty lights up Sharjah as fans flock to Rajakeeyam

Malayalam superstar’s UAE fans turn out for ‘Rajakeeyam’ at Expo Centre Sharjah

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mammootty arrives at the Sharjah event to a huge welcome from cheering fans.
Mammootty arrives at the Sharjah event to a huge welcome from cheering fans.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News

Sharjah: A sea of Mammootty fans gathered at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday as the Malayalam superstar took centre stage at ‘Rajakeeyam – Celebrate with Legends’, a colourful, star-studded celebration of his remarkable five-decade journey in Indian cinema.

The vibrant evening brought together cinema, music, dance and nostalgia, with thousands of fans packing the venue to catch a glimpse of one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars.

Fans arrived well ahead of the programme, creating a festive atmosphere around the venue as excitement built for Mammootty’s appearance. The huge turnout once again underlined the actor’s enduring popularity among the large Malayali community in the UAE.

For many in the audience, it was also an opportunity to celebrate a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films.

Mammootty, 75, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2026, is a four-time National Film Award winner and has also received 11 Kerala State Film Awards. Through a career marked by constant reinvention, he has played an extraordinary range of characters and remained one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

A special reunion on stage

Another major highlight of the evening was the presence of veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, bringing together two celebrated figures of Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty and Adoor are reuniting for ‘Padayatra’, their first film together in 32 years after the acclaimed Vidheyan. The new project has generated considerable interest, particularly as it marks Adoor’s return to filmmaking after a decade.

Their appearance together in Sharjah added an extra layer of nostalgia to a night already celebrating Mammootty’s extraordinary cinematic legacy.

A colourful night of music and entertainment

The celebrations were made even more vibrant by a line-up of popular names from Malayalam cinema, television and music.

Actors Siddique, Remya Nambeesan and Anu Sithara were among the artists who added star power to the occasion. Pianist and composer Stephen Devassy, along with singers Madhu Balakrishnan, Anusree, Nithya Mammen, Aravind Venugopal and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, were also part of the evening.

Popular entertainers Ramesh Pisharody and Mithun Ramesh were among the other familiar faces at the event.

Music, performances and celebrity appearances kept the atmosphere lively. Still, some of the biggest cheers of the night were reserved for Mammootty as fans celebrated the superstar and his long association with Malayalam cinema.

For those who filled Expo Centre Sharjah, the evening was ultimately a celebration of an actor whose screen presence, memorable characters and remarkable longevity have made him one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

The colourful Sharjah show gave Mammootty’s UAE fans a memorable opportunity to celebrate his extraordinary journey and look forward to another important chapter in his career with Padayatra.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Urvashi, Joju George face off in gripping ‘Aasha’ film

Urvashi, Joju George face off in gripping ‘Aasha’ film

1m read
A poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan from Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic ‘Sholay’.

Why ‘Sholay’ was called a flop after its 1975 release

3m read
Malayalam superstar Mammootty poses with the driver who helped guide his vehicle back on the right route after the actor lost his way during a late-night journey from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

Mammootty lost his way at 3am. A fan rode 10km to help

2m read
Vismaya Mohanlal Thudakkam

From poet to actor: Meet debutante Vismaya Mohanlal

3m read