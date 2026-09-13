Mammootty lights up Sharjah as fans flock to Rajakeeyam

Malayalam superstar’s UAE fans turn out for ‘Rajakeeyam’ at Expo Centre Sharjah
Sharjah: A sea of Mammootty fans gathered at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday as the Malayalam superstar took centre stage at ‘Rajakeeyam – Celebrate with Legends’, a colourful, star-studded celebration of his remarkable five-decade journey in Indian cinema.
The vibrant evening brought together cinema, music, dance and nostalgia, with thousands of fans packing the venue to catch a glimpse of one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars.
Fans arrived well ahead of the programme, creating a festive atmosphere around the venue as excitement built for Mammootty’s appearance. The huge turnout once again underlined the actor’s enduring popularity among the large Malayali community in the UAE.
For many in the audience, it was also an opportunity to celebrate a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films.
Mammootty, 75, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2026, is a four-time National Film Award winner and has also received 11 Kerala State Film Awards. Through a career marked by constant reinvention, he has played an extraordinary range of characters and remained one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.
Another major highlight of the evening was the presence of veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, bringing together two celebrated figures of Malayalam cinema.
Mammootty and Adoor are reuniting for ‘Padayatra’, their first film together in 32 years after the acclaimed Vidheyan. The new project has generated considerable interest, particularly as it marks Adoor’s return to filmmaking after a decade.
Their appearance together in Sharjah added an extra layer of nostalgia to a night already celebrating Mammootty’s extraordinary cinematic legacy.
The celebrations were made even more vibrant by a line-up of popular names from Malayalam cinema, television and music.
Actors Siddique, Remya Nambeesan and Anu Sithara were among the artists who added star power to the occasion. Pianist and composer Stephen Devassy, along with singers Madhu Balakrishnan, Anusree, Nithya Mammen, Aravind Venugopal and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, were also part of the evening.
Popular entertainers Ramesh Pisharody and Mithun Ramesh were among the other familiar faces at the event.
Music, performances and celebrity appearances kept the atmosphere lively. Still, some of the biggest cheers of the night were reserved for Mammootty as fans celebrated the superstar and his long association with Malayalam cinema.
For those who filled Expo Centre Sharjah, the evening was ultimately a celebration of an actor whose screen presence, memorable characters and remarkable longevity have made him one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.
The colourful Sharjah show gave Mammootty’s UAE fans a memorable opportunity to celebrate his extraordinary journey and look forward to another important chapter in his career with Padayatra.