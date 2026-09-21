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How India’s first 3D film ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’ made magic for Rs 40 lakh

The 1984 Malayalam classic broke new ground with 3D technology and a rotating set

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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The film originally released on August 24, 1984, and was later re-released in English, introducing its pioneering 3D experience to a wider audience.
The film originally released on August 24, 1984, and was later re-released in English, introducing its pioneering 3D experience to a wider audience.
IMDB

When asked which Malayalam film every Indian should watch, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran chose Jijo Punnoose’s 1984 classic My Dear Kuttichathan, India’s first film shot in 3D.

Prithviraj made the choice during the 16th edition of Expresso at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. After taking a moment to consider the question, he chose the film, citing both its pioneering technology and his love of cinematic nostalgia.

Why Prithviraj picked My Dear Kuttichathan

“That’s tough, because we have made such great cinema over the decades,” Prithviraj said. Explaining his choice, he added that he was a big fan of “cinema nostalgia” before pointing to the film’s place in Indian cinema history.

“It’s the first 3D film ever made in India, and I don’t know how many people know that Malayalam cinema did it,” he said, highlighting the pioneers behind the project.

Directed by Jijo Punnoose, My Dear Kuttichathan is a fantasy film about a mischievous but good-hearted supernatural character who befriends three children after they rescue him from an evil sorcerer’s spell. The film was written by Raghunath Paleri and produced by Navodaya Studios.

How India’s first 3D film was made

The film was an ambitious technical experiment at a time when 3D filmmaking was largely unfamiliar to Indian audiences. Punnoose travelled to the United States several times to study 3D technology before production began. The film was shot at Navodaya Studios in Kochi using an ARRI Model IIC camera, with a 35mm Mitchell camera kept as a backup.

Filming took around 90 days, considerably longer than a conventional Malayalam production. The team also had to deal with the challenge of preparing cinemas to screen the film in 3D, including installing special lenses on projectors and arranging for 3D glasses made from imported polaroid material.

The rotating set

One of the film’s most memorable sequences features Kuttichathan and the children apparently walking on a wall during the song “Aalippazham Perukkaan”, composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

To create the gravity-defying effect, the filmmakers constructed a rotating set. According to Navodaya Studio’s account, the rotating-set sequence alone took 14 days to film. The production had initially been estimated at around Rs 40 lakh, a substantial amount for a Malayalam film of that period.

The film’s original release date was August 24, 1984. It went on to receive multiple re-releases, while its Hindi-dubbed version, Chhota Chetan, introduced the film to a wider audience.

My Dear Kuttichathan also won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, further cementing its place in Indian cinema history.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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