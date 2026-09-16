Anant Nag, Kannada cinema's enduring star, conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Press Information Bureau confirmed the honour on Wednesday, noting that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee had recommended Nag for the award in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and a career that has shaped generations of viewers. The award will formally be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026. "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations," read the announcement.