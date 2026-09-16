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Anant Nag, Kannada cinema's enduring star, conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Kannada actor honoured with Indian cinema’s highest lifetime award

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, the actor built his reputation primarily in Kannada cinema, where he appeared in over 250 films, a body of work that forms the backbone of a filmography exceeding 300 titles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English productions.
Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, the actor built his reputation primarily in Kannada cinema, where he appeared in over 250 films, a body of work that forms the backbone of a filmography exceeding 300 titles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English productions.

For more than five decades, Anant Nag has been the man who could slip into a role so completely that audiences forgot they were watching a performance. Now, that lifetime of work has been recognised with India's highest cinematic distinction: the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

The announcement

The Press Information Bureau confirmed the honour on Wednesday, noting that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee had recommended Nag for the award in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and a career that has shaped generations of viewers. The award will formally be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026.  "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations," read the announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to publicly celebrate the news, posting on X that Nag's decades of understated performances and versatility had left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema, particularly its Kannada wing, and calling the recognition a fitting tribute to a truly distinguished artist. "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist," the tweet read.

From Anant Nagarkatte to a national icon

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, the actor built his reputation primarily in Kannada cinema, where he appeared in over 250 films, a body of work that forms the backbone of a filmography exceeding 300 titles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English productions. Few actors of his generation have moved this fluidly across India's many film industries while remaining so closely identified with one regional cinema.

His reach extended well beyond the big screen. A generation of Doordarshan viewers came to know him through Malgudi Days, the beloved television adaptation of R.K. Narayan's short stories, which remains one of Indian television's most fondly remembered productions.

A career already decorated

This latest honour adds to a long list of accolades. Nag has picked up five Karnataka State Film Awards over the course of his career, and in 2025 he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, widely considered the pinnacle of recognition in Indian film, now sits alongside those honours as confirmation of a career built on consistency rather than spectacle.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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