‘Daayra’: Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj on why their new film isn't about police brutality

Gulzar's Talvar follows the same murder investigation retold three times through the eyes of three different police teams, each landing on a different suspect and version of events, mirroring the real case's contradictions and leaving the audience to judge who actually did it.

Prithviraj, who has directed films himself, said watching Gulzar hold that line up close was instructive.

"It would have been very tempting for Meghna to veer towards one side of the argument; as a filmmaker, you can even do it implicitly, so subtly that someone watching might not even recognise it," he said.

"But I've watched the film, and I haven't seen a single moment where she's put out a message saying, this is where my heart is at. It's a very tough thing to do - to write something with two perspectives and be so equally far from both of them, and yet so close to each. That's what makes Daira really special."

When the grey turns black and white

I pushed both of them on something personal: as a mother of three including a 15-year-old daughter, and I told them my own instinct, when I hear of violence against a minor, is anything but grey. It's absolute. Capital punishment or castration for the predator.

Prithviraj didn't dodge it. "That's what Daayra speaks about — the black and white of justice, and the deliverance of justice, is unfortunately also a matter of perspective. If it happens to your own daughter, there is no grey there. There is only black or white. But if it's happening to somebody else, far away, and the perpetrator is, let's say, a 12-year-old boy — is it all black and white, or do we need to talk about this? Daayra exists in that grey."

Gulzar extended the thought to how the law itself needs to function. "We live in grey every day," she said.

"What is black and white for somebody else may be completely grey for you, depending on circumstance and perspective. Because we as people are dynamic, and society is dynamic, laws need to be interpreted dynamically."

Kareena, Prithviraj, and a deliberately "region-neutral" cast

The pairing of Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj drew attention the moment it was announced, and Gulzar told me the unconventional casting was by design, not accident.