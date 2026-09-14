Set in the early 20th century, the series explores a generation of young revolutionaries who questioned British rule and sought to challenge the machinery of colonial oppression. Advani is particularly interested in the youth behind the movement, rather than viewing the independence struggle solely through the more familiar figures of Gandhi, Nehru and Patel.

“Revolutions are done by young people,” he says. “It’s something that happens globally.”

That idea also gives the series an unexpected contemporary resonance, arriving at a time when young people and Gen Z-led protests have dominated headlines around the world.

But Advani insists the parallels are not what drove the project.

The story, he says, belongs to its own historical moment. What fascinated him was discovering how interconnected some of these revolutionary movements were, stretching across India and beyond.

“I always thought about revolutionaries in pockets and in silos,” he says, referring to figures such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Udham Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose.

His research led him towards a larger network, including figures such as Rash Behari Bose and Sachindranath Sanyal.

“I never knew that actually Rash Behari Bose had organised it, had structured it,” he says, describing a network that stretched across Bengal, Punjab, Banaras, San Francisco and Germany.

That discovery, for Advani, became the heart of the story.

And it is also why he resisted the temptation to cast established A-list stars as young revolutionaries.

“I didn’t want my 25-year-old and 24-year-old revolution being played by 60-year-old super A-list stars,” he says. “Today you can’t get away with it. The audiences will call you out.”

Instead, he wanted actors who looked and felt young enough to inhabit that world.

Interestingly, Advani says he was not casting based on the social-media popularity of his young stars.

He admits he did not know Bhuvan Bam as an influencer and had not been following the enormous online fandom around some of the other actors.

“I live in my cocoon,” he says.