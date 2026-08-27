Toxic box office update: Yash's film opens to Rs 1.4 billion worldwide, beats Jawan and Animal's Day 1 earnings

The film's opening was already looking promising before release day even began. Advance bookings had crossed Rs 73.43 crore, with more than 18.48 lakh tickets sold in advance. A recurring theme across early reactions is that Toxic looks the part but struggles to hold together as a story. One reviewer didn't mince words, calling the film a total disaster where nothing in the narrative seems to connect. Others have been similarly blunt, with the film's punishing runtime, reportedly clocking in at 194 minutes, being singled out as a major sticking point, with at least one critic dubbing it the Saaho of Yash's career, a pointed reference to the 2019 pan-India project that opened big but left audiences cold on content.