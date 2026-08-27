Toxic box office update: Yash's film opens to Rs 1.4 billion worldwide, beats Jawan and Animal's Day 1 earnings

Record-chasing Toxic falls short of KGF 2, Dhurandhar 2 but dominates 2024 openers
The film played across 24,579 shows nationwide on Wednesday, bringing in a gross of Rs 120.75 crore in India. Factor in the overseas markets, and the worldwide gross for Day 1 alone stands at Rs 140.75 crore.
Here's how the Day 1 collections split across markets:
Hindi: Rs 55 crore
Kannada: Rs 23.3 crore
Telugu: Rs 16 crore
Tamil: Rs 5.5 crore
Malayalam: Rs 1.3 crore
Together, these add up to the Rs 101.1 crore net total, a strong showing for a single day, let alone a Wednesday release. Geetu Mohandas's film outpaced the worldwide opening hauls of several major releases — including Pathaan (Rs 104 crore), Animal (Rs 116 crore), Adipurush (Rs127 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore).
It couldn't quite reach the bar Yash set for himself, though. KGF Chapter 2 remains untouched at ₹164 crore, a record now four years old. And the gap to this year's biggest opener, Dhurandhar 2's massive ₹205 crore debut, was even wider — Toxic finished well behind that mark.
None of this happened by accident. Before a single ticket was scanned on release day, fans had already snapped up over 18.48 lakh tickets, pushing advance bookings past Rs 73.43 crore. In other words, Toxic was cruising toward a blockbuster opening before the sun even came up on Wednesday.
The film's opening was already looking promising before release day even began. Advance bookings had crossed Rs 73.43 crore, with more than 18.48 lakh tickets sold in advance. A recurring theme across early reactions is that Toxic looks the part but struggles to hold together as a story. One reviewer didn't mince words, calling the film a total disaster where nothing in the narrative seems to connect. Others have been similarly blunt, with the film's punishing runtime, reportedly clocking in at 194 minutes, being singled out as a major sticking point, with at least one critic dubbing it the Saaho of Yash's career, a pointed reference to the 2019 pan-India project that opened big but left audiences cold on content.
Despite the impressive collections, critical reception has been more measured. It's a familiar box-office split: audiences are turning up in large numbers even as critics remain divided.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash himself under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic drops us into post-independence Goa for a tale of a gangster wrestling with loyalty, morality, and the messy business of redemption.
Yash pulls double duty in a dual role, flanked by a stacked ensemble — Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The soundtrack comes courtesy of Ravi Basrur and Vishal Mishra, while Rajeev Ravi handles the camera work.