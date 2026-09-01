Yash's Toxic crosses Rs 3 billion worldwide, Sumalatha calls him 'fearless', says film is ahead of its time

She called Yash's performance in Toxic his best yet, saying it left her genuinely stunned, and described the film as a bold, visually striking achievement that marks a turning point in his career. Sumalatha framed the backlash as something Yash is unlikely to let rattle him, floating the idea that the film may simply be ahead of its time, or that portions of it may have been misread by viewers uneasy with his evolution as an artist. “My dear Yash, Just watched Toxic and wanted to tell you this. I always knew you were fearless, and that you would choose to tread your own path rather than follow anyone else’s. But in this movie, what stood out for me above everything was you. Your performance was outstanding — truly mind-blowing. The entire film is a vibrant visual spectacle and, without doubt, a significant milestone for you and the filmmaker. But I cannot tell you how proud I felt watching you outshine yourself in every frame. You have evolved and grown so much as an actor, and watching that journey fills my heart with immense pride," she wrote.