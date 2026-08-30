Toxic box office day 4: Yash film crosses Rs 190 crore but slows sharply on Saturday

"As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed," he wrote on X. "Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn't mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous."