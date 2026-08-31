Yash's mother hits back at Allu Aravind over 'Who was Yash before KGF' jibe, alleges Toxic smear campaign

She went further, alleging a deliberate campaign against her son. Pushpa said she believes some are intentionally trying to suppress my son's career and spreading propaganda against Toxic, framing the renewed criticism as orchestrated rather than organic. “Some are intentionally trying to suppress my son’s career and spreading propaganda against Toxic,” she said, expressing distress at what she sees as a coordinated effort to undermine Yash’s standing. She added that as long as he has the audience’s love and support, no one can hinder his growth.