Yash's mother hits back at Allu Aravind over 'Who was Yash before KGF' jibe, alleges Toxic smear campaign

Yash’s mother defends son’s pre-KGF stardom, alleges smear campaign over Toxic
Pushpa Arun Kumar has pushed back publicly against a years-old comment from producer Allu Aravind, who had once questioned whether Yash's stardom was real or simply borrowed from KGF's scale. The exchange, dormant for years, has resurfaced with new intensity as Yash's latest release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, draws lukewarm reviews and underwhelming box office numbers.
Pushpa didn't hold back. She rejected the framing of her son as an unknown before KGF, insisting he was already a successful star in Karnataka before KGF, with a run of Kannada hits, Googly, Drama, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Gajakesari, and Santhu Straight Forward, long before 2018, as quoted by Indian Express.
She also discussed the family's modest background: no industry connections, no money, no film pedigree. Her husband drove buses for KSRTC; she was a homemaker. Everything Yash built, she stressed, came from television gigs and a decade of Kannada cinema before he became a national name.
She went further, alleging a deliberate campaign against her son. Pushpa said she believes some are intentionally trying to suppress my son's career and spreading propaganda against Toxic, framing the renewed criticism as orchestrated rather than organic. “Some are intentionally trying to suppress my son’s career and spreading propaganda against Toxic,” she said, expressing distress at what she sees as a coordinated effort to undermine Yash’s standing. She added that as long as he has the audience’s love and support, no one can hinder his growth.
The remark she's responding to dates back to a promotional event where Aravind, explaining why his banner Geetha Arts had scaled down its productions, was asked whether star fees, including those of his own son, Allu Arjun, were inflating budgets. He turned the question around, using Yash as his counterexample, arguing that KGF's success was driven by the film's scale and visual ambition rather than Yash's individual pull.
Yash himself weighed in during his Toxic press rounds, taking the question head-on when it was put to him on Aap Ki Adalat. Rather than dismiss it, he partly agreed, while adding that filmmaking is a collective effort, and that cinema doesn't just belong to a producer. He went on to note that although many contributors shape a film, it's the lead actor who ultimately determines whether it lands with audiences, a dynamic he said the audience itself understands and rewards fairly.