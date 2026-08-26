Toxic early reviews: Yash's raging fairytale leaves a bitter taste, Kiara Advani gets a raw deal

Across nearly every review, certain elements keep resurfacing as genuine positives: Yash's commanding screen presence, the film's rich production values and cinematography, and a handful of standout scenes, particularly the circus action sequence and moments shared between Yash and Kiara Advani, are being consistently praised, even by the film's harshest critics. Several reviewers have also pointed to a stronger, better-executed climax as one of the film's saving graces, suggesting the film finds its footing right when it matters most, even if it takes a while to get there.