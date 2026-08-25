If the trend continues, Toxic could cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day
Dubai: Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is heading towards a massive theatrical opening, with advance bookings nearing the Rs 50-crore mark ahead of its worldwide release on August 26.
According to trade tracking reports, the Geetu Mohandas-directed action thriller had recorded around Rs 41 crore in advance sales by August 25. Another tracking update placed the figure at Rs 45.13 crore, including blocked seats. More than 10 lakh tickets have reportedly been sold across nearly 20,000 shows, highlighting the anticipation surrounding Yash’s return to cinemas.
Karnataka remains one of the film’s strongest markets, contributing around Rs 17.31 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats. Bengaluru alone has generated approximately Rs 10.67 crore, with several shows reporting strong occupancy.
The Hindi market has also delivered an impressive response. The Hindi version has crossed Rs 15 crore in advance sales from 2D screenings, while premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema, could further boost the film’s opening-day total.
Toxic has also recorded a strong early performance compared with several major releases. According to Bollywood Hungama's tracking, cited in trade reports, the film sold around 60,000 tickets in the top national chains on its first day, ahead of Animal, which recorded about 52,500 in the comparable period. Its first six-hour pace also surpassed the corresponding figures for Animal, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The numbers are notable, given that Toxic has received an A certificate in India, which restricts theatrical admission to audiences aged 18 and above. The film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
At the Toxic pre-release event in Chennai on Tuesday, Mohandas also reflected on her journey in cinema and recalled advice from her father. She said she had struggled academically as a student and was often overlooked, but her father asked what she wanted to become. When she answered “a baker”, he told her to make sure she became the best baker in town.
Mohandas said that advice stayed with her, teaching her to focus on her goal rather than the noise around her. She also expressed gratitude to Yash for believing in her when others did not, saying his faith in her created a “chain reaction” that led others to believe in her as well.
With advance bookings approaching Rs 50 crore and the film set to open worldwide on August 26, attention now turns to whether Toxic can translate its exceptional pre-release momentum into a blockbuster opening.
With inputs from Agencies