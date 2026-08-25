Toxic has also recorded a strong early performance compared with several major releases. According to Bollywood Hungama's tracking, cited in trade reports, the film sold around 60,000 tickets in the top national chains on its first day, ahead of Animal, which recorded about 52,500 in the comparable period. Its first six-hour pace also surpassed the corresponding figures for Animal, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Mohandas said that advice stayed with her, teaching her to focus on her goal rather than the noise around her. She also expressed gratitude to Yash for believing in her when others did not, saying his faith in her created a “chain reaction” that led others to believe in her as well.

At the Toxic pre-release event in Chennai on Tuesday, Mohandas also reflected on her journey in cinema and recalled advice from her father. She said she had struggled academically as a student and was often overlooked, but her father asked what she wanted to become. When she answered “a baker”, he told her to make sure she became the best baker in town.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.