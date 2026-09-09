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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ reaction revealed after film’s box-office struggle

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ made on ₹500-600 crore budget, grosses around ₹338 crore

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Yash’s ‘Toxic’ reaction revealed after film’s box-office struggle

Dubai: Yash’s response to the mixed reception for his much-anticipated film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ has been revealed by a member of the film’s dubbing team.

Jaidev Mohan, who worked as dubbing supervisor on the Geetu Mohandas-directed film, said Yash remained composed despite the criticism that followed its theatrical release.

Speaking on Prajavani’s YouTube channel, Mohan said he had spoken to Yash twice by phone after the release. He recalled becoming emotional after seeing the early reviews and reactions, but said Yash told him not to worry.

According to Mohan, Yash’s message was: “Let’s leave it to the audience; it’s their wish. There is work to be done next.”

Mohan said he could still sense the actor’s disappointment, adding that the team had spent more than four years developing the project.

‘Toxic’, which stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, was released amid considerable anticipation. However, the film received mixed reviews and faced criticism from sections of the audience.

Mohan also claimed that more than 300,000 piracy links connected to the film had been taken down since its release, although the figure was presented by him during the interview and has not been independently verified.

The dubbing supervisor said he had accepted the audience’s verdict, stressing that filmmakers cannot insist that viewers appreciate a film simply because they believe it was made well.

Yash was also credited as a co-writer on the film and produced it through Monster Mind Creations with KVN Productions’ Venkat K Narayana.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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