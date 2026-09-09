Yash’s ‘Toxic’ reaction revealed after film’s box-office struggle

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ made on ₹500-600 crore budget, grosses around ₹338 crore
Dubai: Yash’s response to the mixed reception for his much-anticipated film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ has been revealed by a member of the film’s dubbing team.
Jaidev Mohan, who worked as dubbing supervisor on the Geetu Mohandas-directed film, said Yash remained composed despite the criticism that followed its theatrical release.
Speaking on Prajavani’s YouTube channel, Mohan said he had spoken to Yash twice by phone after the release. He recalled becoming emotional after seeing the early reviews and reactions, but said Yash told him not to worry.
According to Mohan, Yash’s message was: “Let’s leave it to the audience; it’s their wish. There is work to be done next.”
Mohan said he could still sense the actor’s disappointment, adding that the team had spent more than four years developing the project.
‘Toxic’, which stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, was released amid considerable anticipation. However, the film received mixed reviews and faced criticism from sections of the audience.
Mohan also claimed that more than 300,000 piracy links connected to the film had been taken down since its release, although the figure was presented by him during the interview and has not been independently verified.
The dubbing supervisor said he had accepted the audience’s verdict, stressing that filmmakers cannot insist that viewers appreciate a film simply because they believe it was made well.
Yash was also credited as a co-writer on the film and produced it through Monster Mind Creations with KVN Productions’ Venkat K Narayana.