Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore (₹280 million) net in December before building on strong word of mouth. Toxic crossed that entire opening-day haul with just its morning shows. Most trade experts now expect the film to sail past the ₹80 crore (₹800 million) mark by the end of the day, with some projecting a worldwide opening between ₹100 crore (₹1 billion) and ₹120 crore (₹1.2 billion) if walk-in demand holds through the holiday.