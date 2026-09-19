Young Emiratis turn India trips into 25 ideas to strengthen UAE-India ties

Winning projects span music, young entrepreneurs and clean technology cooperation
A UAE-India music exchange, a platform connecting young entrepreneurs and a clean technology innovation corridor are among projects developed by young Emiratis after taking part in learning journeys across India.
Sixty Emirati students and young professionals joined the Zayed Education Foundation’s UAE-India Leaders Program, where they met experts and leaders from the business, government, academic and cultural sectors.
After returning to the UAE, participants were asked to turn what they learned into practical ideas that could strengthen relations between the UAE and India.
A total of 25 projects were submitted, with three selected as winners across the programme’s Arts and Culture, International Relations, and business and innovation-focused cohorts.
The winners will now receive mentorship from IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi to further develop their ideas and explore their possible implementation.
Filmmaker Mansour Al Heera won the Arts and Culture category for INTERPLAY, a proposed UAE-India music exchange programme.
The project aims to bring musicians and cultural communities from both countries together.
“I learned that I have a lot to learn about, and explore, the Indian community that I have grown up alongside in the UAE, and that was truly eye-opening for me,” Al Heera said.
Sara Alblooshi was selected as the International Relations winner for the UAE-India Youth Enterprise Bridge, developed with Saif Al Falasi.
The proposal aims to strengthen connections between young entrepreneurs and support business opportunities between the two countries.
Alblooshi, an NYU Abu Dhabi graduate, said visiting India helped her recognise similarities between Emirati and Indian youth.
“They want progress while staying firmly grounded in their culture and heritage,” she said.
Al Falasi, an International Relations student at Zayed University, said youth programmes could help build deeper connections between the two communities.
Dr Hamad Al Kaabi, a senior executive at Masdar City, was recognised for the Masdar City-India STEM Innovation Corridor.
The proposal focuses on creating further cooperation and exchanges in clean technology and sustainability.
“From a business perspective, I am excited about the opportunities and partnerships that could emerge as a result of this programme,” Al Kaabi said.
A second group of Emirati participants is scheduled to travel to India in early October as part of the next round of the programme.