Beyond the ‘firsts’: Masdar’s Zainab Al Ali on Abu Dhabi and the next generation of Emirati women

My advice would be not to confuse uncertainty about your destination with a lack of ambition. You do not need to have your entire career planned before you begin. Direction often becomes clearer through experience: by trying something, asking questions, learning new skills and speaking to people whose journeys inspire you. Seek out mentors and opportunities that take you beyond what is familiar, whether through initiatives such as Y4S and WiSER or within your own professional community. Give yourself permission to change direction as you learn more about your strengths and interests. Ambition is not about knowing every step in advance; it is about continuing to move forward with curiosity, purpose and confidence.