Beyond the ‘firsts’: Masdar’s Zainab Al Ali on Abu Dhabi and the next generation of Emirati women

From clean energy to AI, Abu Dhabi opens new paths for Emirati women leaders
On Emirati Women’s Day, celebrating the “firsts” achieved by women matters. But for Zainab Al Ali, Director of Outreach and Stakeholder Relations at Masdar, the more interesting conversation is about what comes next, particularly in Abu Dhabi, where a growing ecosystem around education, innovation, clean energy and technology is opening up new career paths for Emirati women.
Al Ali has a front-row view of that transformation through her work at Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company, and through initiatives such as Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) and WiSER, which connect young people and women with mentorship, industry exposure and professional networks.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News for Emirati Women’s Day, Al Ali spoke about how Abu Dhabi’s investment in education and future-facing industries is translating into tangible opportunities for young Emirati women. She also believes the conversation around their success now needs to move beyond representation towards influence.
“The next stage is not simply about women being present; it is about enabling them to help define the future,” Al Ali told Gulf News.
She points to clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, climate finance, research and entrepreneurship as areas where Emirati women have an opportunity not merely to participate, but to help shape industries that are still evolving.
That shift is also visible in the ambitions of the younger generation. Al Ali says young Emiratis are increasingly looking beyond job titles and conventional markers of success towards careers with purpose and impact. Through Masdar’s Y4S platform, she encounters young people who are “not simply asking what career they should pursue; they are asking what contribution they can make.”
Ambition is not about knowing every step in advance; it is about continuing to move forward with curiosity, purpose and confidence...Zainab Al Ali, Director of Outreach and Stakeholder Relations at Masdar
For young women who feel pressure to have their future mapped out early, Al Ali has a particularly resonant message: “Do not confuse uncertainty about your destination with a lack of ambition.”
Looking ten years ahead, her hope is that conversations on Emirati Women’s Day will have evolved too, to a point where female achievement no longer has to be described as exceptional.
“I would also like us to reach a point where many achievements are no longer described as a ‘first’ for women because female leadership has become entirely expected across every sector,” she said.
Excerpts
Emirati Women’s Day celebrates achievement, but what do you think the conversation around Emirati women needs to focus on now, beyond celebrating milestones?
Celebrating milestones is important because it reminds us how far Emirati women have come and honors those who helped create these opportunities. However, the conversation must now move beyond representation towards lasting influence. We should focus on how women can shape decisions, lead high-growth industries and create opportunities for others. This also means ensuring that women receive support throughout their careers through mentorship, professional networks and continuous learning. Through WiSER, we see how connecting women with knowledge, experience and one another can build the confidence and capabilities needed to lead. The next stage is not simply about women being present; it is about enabling them to help define the future.
Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in education, innovation, sustainability and creating opportunities for women. How have you seen that ecosystem translate into real opportunities for Emirati women?
Abu Dhabi has created an ecosystem in which education is connected to national priorities and, importantly, to real career opportunities. Emirati women are not only studying science, engineering, business and technology; they are applying that knowledge in sectors shaping the UAE’s future. At Masdar, we see this through the women working across clean energy, sustainability and innovation, as well as through platforms such as Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), and WiSER. These initiatives give young women exposure to industry, mentorship, practical experience and access to professional networks. That bridge between education and the workplace is extremely valuable. It allows ambition to become experienced, and experience to develop into meaningful careers and leadership.
Through your work at Masdar, you’re exposed to young people who will potentially shape the UAE’s sustainability story. What are you seeing in this generation of Emirati youth that makes you optimistic about the future?
What makes me optimistic is that this generation is highly aware of the challenges facing the world, but it is also determined to be part of the solution. Young Emiratis are curious, digitally fluent and eager to see the practical impact of their work. Through Masdar’s Y4S platform, I meet young people who are not simply asking what career they should pursue; they are asking what contribution they can make. They understand that sustainability connects energy, technology, business and society, and they are comfortable working across these areas. I am particularly encouraged by the confidence of young Emirati women, who increasingly see themselves not only participating in the sustainability sector but leading it.
We hear a lot about encouraging women to become entrepreneurs. Beyond funding, what do women actually need to build businesses that can grow, survive and have a lasting impact?
Funding is important, but it is only one part of the journey. Women entrepreneurs also need access to experienced mentors, potential customers, industry networks and opportunities to test their ideas in the market. They need practical knowledge about building teams, managing growth and adapting when circumstances change. Just as importantly, they need an environment in which taking a calculated risk or learning from failure is recognized as part of entrepreneurship. Through WiSER, we have seen the value of creating strong networks where women can share experiences, receive guidance and build meaningful professional relationships. A successful business requires capital, but a sustainable business also needs knowledge, market access, resilience and a community of support.
The UAE has put women into leadership positions across government, business, science and emerging industries. What do you think the next frontier for Emirati women should be?
The next frontier is for Emirati women to play an even greater role in setting agendas and creating the industries and solutions of the future. We already have women succeeding across government, business and science. The opportunity now is to expand their influence in areas such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, climate finance, research and entrepreneurship. I would also like to see more women building organizations, commercializing innovations and creating opportunities for the generation that follows. Leadership is not only about holding a senior position; it is about having the confidence and authority to shape priorities, make decisions and bring others forward. Emirati women are very well positioned to do that.
Masdar operates in a sector that is shaping the future, clean energy and sustainability. Where do you see the biggest opportunities for young Emirati women within this space?
Clean energy offers a much wider range of careers than people sometimes realise. There are opportunities in engineering, project development and operations, but also in technology, artificial intelligence, data, finance, policy, sustainability, communications and community engagement. As Masdar continues to grow internationally, young Emirati women can also gain exposure to global markets and contribute to projects with tangible economic, environmental and social impact. Platforms such as Y4S help young people understand the breadth of these possibilities, while WiSER provides women with mentorship and networks to help them progress. The most exciting opportunity is that this is still an evolving sector, so young women can help shape it rather than simply enter an established industry.
The most exciting opportunity is that this is still an evolving sector, so young women can help shape it rather than simply enter an established industryZainab Al Ali, Director of Outreach and Stakeholder Relations at Masdar
When you speak to young Emiratis, do you feel their definition of success is changing? Are they looking for something different from careers and leadership than previous generations did?
Yes, I believe the definition of success is becoming broader and more personal. Traditional measures such as position and professional achievement remain important, but many young Emiratis are also looking for purpose, continuous learning and a clear connection between their work and its wider impact. Through Y4S, we see young people who want careers that contribute to the UAE’s development while also addressing global challenges. Their understanding of leadership is changing too. They often view a good leader as someone who listens, collaborates and empowers others, rather than someone who simply holds authority. They are also more open to careers that evolve over time, recognizing that success does not have to follow one fixed path.
There’s often pressure on young women to have everything figured out very early. What is one piece of advice you would give a young Emirati woman who is ambitious but still trying to find her direction?
My advice would be not to confuse uncertainty about your destination with a lack of ambition. You do not need to have your entire career planned before you begin. Direction often becomes clearer through experience: by trying something, asking questions, learning new skills and speaking to people whose journeys inspire you. Seek out mentors and opportunities that take you beyond what is familiar, whether through initiatives such as Y4S and WiSER or within your own professional community. Give yourself permission to change direction as you learn more about your strengths and interests. Ambition is not about knowing every step in advance; it is about continuing to move forward with curiosity, purpose and confidence.
Abu Dhabi has changed enormously in a relatively short period. When you look at the opportunities available to young women here today, what development stands out to you the most?
What stands out most is the development of clear pathways from education into meaningful participation and leadership. Young women in the UAE can now see role models across government, science, business, technology and sustainability, while also accessing the education, training and professional networks needed to follow those paths themselves. Platforms such as Y4S and WiSER complement this wider ecosystem by providing exposure to industry, mentorship and opportunities to engage with global sustainability challenges. There has also been an important change in expectations. It is no longer unusual to see Emirati women leading complex projects or contributing to strategic decisions. For young women, seeing those possibilities can be just as powerful as being told they exist.
If we have this conversation again on Emirati Women’s Day ten years from now, what would you like us to be celebrating that we aren’t celebrating today?
I would like us to be celebrating not only more Emirati women in leadership, but the measurable impact of the institutions, technologies and businesses they have built. I hope we will see even more women leading global clean-energy projects, founding successful companies, advancing scientific research and developing solutions that improve lives far beyond the UAE. I would also like us to reach a point where many achievements are no longer described as a “first” for women because female leadership has become entirely expected across every sector. Most importantly, I hope we will be celebrating a strong cycle of women supporting women, with today’s young leaders creating even greater opportunities for those who follow.