Abu Dhabi residential project handed over 14 months early

Masdar City development adds 111 homes as project is completed well ahead of schedule
Abu Dhabi: A new residential development in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City has been handed over 14 months ahead of schedule, adding 111 homes to the growing sustainable urban community.
Ville 11, located at the entrance of Masdar City, comprises two, three and four-bedroom residences in simplex, duplex and triplex configurations, with facilities designed around contemporary family living.
The handover ceremony was attended by Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, and Eng. Islam Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Burtville Developments, along with project stakeholders and company representatives.
The developer said the early completion reflected efforts to accelerate construction while maintaining project specifications and quality standards.
“Ville 11 is a beautiful expression of what we set out to achieve at Burtville, striking architecture, thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship brought together in a development created for modern living,” Suleiman said.
“We are equally proud of how efficiently we delivered it, completing the project 14 months ahead of schedule. This reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to delivering high-quality projects with the speed and precision that define our approach.”
Inspired by neoclassical English architecture, the project combines traditional architectural elements with contemporary interiors and amenities.
The 111 units have been designed in a variety of configurations, including simplex, duplex and triplex homes.
Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, shaded children’s pool and play area, health club, barbecue areas and outdoor social spaces.
The development also features a rooftop garden and outdoor cinema, providing communal spaces where residents can relax and socialise. Parking facilities, four passenger elevators and a dedicated service lift are also included.
Natural marble has been used across key interior spaces, while the residences incorporate fittings, appliances and installations from a range of international brands.
The project is part of continuing residential development within Masdar City, which has been expanding its housing, commercial and community offerings as Abu Dhabi develops new urban districts.
Burtville Developments said it is now preparing to launch another residential project, Bab Al Qasr Beach Resort Residence 77, on Al Reem Island.