What does being Emirati mean to women today? UAE voices on identity and ambition

Three Emirati women share what identity, ambition and tradition mean to them
For Emirati women today, identity can mean many things at once. It can be about staying connected to family, culture and traditions while also pursuing education, building careers, exploring new fields and creating opportunities for themselves.
As the UAE continues to grow and change, Emirati women are taking on roles across education, sustainability, business, sport and many other areas. But alongside these opportunities, many continue to see their culture and values as an important part of who they are.
For UAE Women’s Day, Afra Alduhoori, Nouf Alzaabi and Shamma Al Tawash share what being an Emirati woman means to them today, how they balance tradition with modern life and what they hope to pass on to the next generation.
For Afra Alduhoori, being an Emirati woman today is about having the confidence to build your own future without losing sight of where you come from.
“For me, being an Emirati woman means being strong, independent, and proud of who I am. I want to build my own future while always staying connected to my culture and values,” Afra Alduhoori tells us.
She believes Emirati women can embrace modern opportunities while still holding on to the values they grew up with.
“I’m open-minded and I like to develop myself, but at the same time, my traditions and family values are very important to me. I try to take the best from both,” she explains.
For Nouf Alzaabi, being an Emirati woman is closely connected to learning, personal growth and contributing to the UAE’s future.
As a Geography and Urban Planning student at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, she has developed an interest in sustainable development and creating communities that are better prepared for the future.
“Being an Emirati woman today means having the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to my country’s future while staying connected to my identity and values,” Nouf Alzaabi says in an interview through the phone with Gulf News.
Her studies have also shaped the way she thinks about balancing development with heritage.
“Modern development should go hand in hand with preserving our identity,” says Nouf Alzaabi.
She sees the same balance in urban development, explaining that creating modern cities is not only about buildings and technology, but also about preserving culture, heritage and a sense of community.
Shamma Al Tawash sees today’s Emirati woman as someone who has the freedom to explore different interests while remaining proud of her identity.
“Being an Emirati woman today means being deeply proud of my identity while having the freedom and confidence to pursue my ambitions,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
She also believes that having opportunities is only part of the journey. Women have to be willing to take the first step and make use of them.
“We are fortunate to live in a country that believes in its women and gives us opportunities across sport, education, business and many other fields. At the same time, I believe opportunities have to be sought,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
For all three women, moving forward does not mean leaving tradition behind.
Shamma said she does not see traditional values and modern life as opposites.
“My traditions and values are the foundation of who I am, while education, sport and my professional life allow me to keep growing and experiencing the world,” Shamma Al Tawash adds.
She believes the UAE itself represents that balance, with a modern and globally connected society that continues to place its heritage and identity at the centre.
Nouf shares a similar view, particularly through the lens of her studies.
“Studying Geography and Urban Planning has taught me that developing a city is not only about modern buildings and technology, but also about preserving its culture, heritage, and sense of community,” explains Nouf Alzaabi.
When it comes to how Emirati women have changed, the three women point to the growing number of opportunities available to them.
Afra Alduhoori believes Emirati women today are more confident and independent, with more women taking on roles across different fields.
“I think Emirati women have become more confident and independent. We are taking bigger roles in different fields and proving that we can achieve a lot when we are given the opportunity,” said Afra Alduhoori.
Nouf also sees her generation contributing to areas that are closely connected to the country’s future, including sustainability, research, technology and innovation.
“I believe my generation is continuing this progress by pursuing different fields and bringing new perspectives to the development of the UAE,” says Nouf Alzaabi.
For Shamma, however, the change is not necessarily about Emirati women becoming stronger.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say Emirati women have become stronger, because they have always been strong. What has changed is the number of opportunities available to them and the platforms they have to demonstrate that strength,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
She believes today’s generation is building on the work of previous generations, who played an important role in their families and communities.
For Nouf, one of the most meaningful parts of being an Emirati woman is having the opportunity to represent the UAE beyond its borders.
Through her studies and international experiences, she has had the chance to meet people from different backgrounds and exchange ideas.
“Being able to share my perspective as an Emirati woman internationally is something I’m genuinely proud of,” said Nouf Alzaabi.
For Afra Alduhoori, that pride comes from being able to pursue education, work and personal goals while remaining connected to her identity.
“I’m proud that I have the opportunity to study, work, and achieve my goals,” said Afra Alduhoori.
Shamma finds a similar connection between her identity and her passion for endurance riding.
“Endurance riding is particularly meaningful to me because horses are deeply connected to Emirati heritage,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
Her involvement in the sport has also allowed her to connect with people from different countries, while her ability to speak Arabic, English, French, German and Spanish has helped her communicate across cultures.
“To me, that reflects the Emirati woman of today: proud of her roots, but also educated, ambitious and connected to the world,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
While each woman has a different background and perspective, their advice to young Emirati women comes back to a similar idea: take advantage of the opportunities available and do not be afraid to create your own path.
Afra Alduhoori encourages young women to keep learning and trying new things.
“I would tell them not to be afraid of trying new things. Focus on yourself, keep learning, and work for the future you want. Most importantly, never forget your values or where you come from,” said Afra Alduhoori in an interview through the phone with Gulf News.
Nouf believes education and ideas can be powerful tools for creating change.
“Our future is not only something we inherit; it is something we can help build,” Nouf Alzaabi adds.
And for Shamma, the message is to actively look for opportunities rather than waiting for them to appear.
“Never wait for an opportunity to come to you. Seek it,” says Shamma Al Tawash.
She believes patience, discipline and resilience qualities she has developed through endurance riding can also be applied to everyday life.
For these three women, being an Emirati woman today is not about choosing between tradition and ambition. It is about carrying the values of the past while using the opportunities of the present to help shape the future.
Whether through education, sustainability, sport, business or personal goals, each sees her own journey as part of a much bigger story one where Emirati women can remain proud of their roots while continuing to explore how far they can go.