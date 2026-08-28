“In our culture, [a guest] doesn’t just leave empty-handed,” she says. “You come as a guest, but then you leave carrying the scent of the home with you.” For Bin Thani, that lingering scent is more than a memory. It reflects the way Emirati women have carried their culture forward, holding on to what came before while making room for what comes next. She says she has never felt she had to choose between the two.