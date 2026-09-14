It's tempting, watching that cold open, to see only one victim in the room: the man bleeding out on the floor. But Furious isn't interested in a tally that simple. The real question the scene plants, is who counts as a victim here, the man dying in front of us, or the woman standing over him, who became capable of this only because someone made her this way first. The show spends its runtime insisting it's the latter, or really, both at once: a man's death doesn't erase what was done to the woman who caused it, and her rage doesn't cancel out her own history as the one who was hurt first.