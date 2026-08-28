The frustration isn't that a triangle exists in the source material, a version of it does. It's that the show inflates it into the emotional centre of gravity, while the political and social context that gives Sybylla's refusal its actual meaning gets sanded down. The result is a heroine who doesn't read like a woman resisting against enormous social pressure, on a career, yet instead, like a young woman leading two men on and walking away unbothered. Ambition becomes a footnote to romance instead of the other way around. Instead of a woman clawing her way toward a name for herself against a nation still deciding what it thought women were for, we get a woman generating heartbreak with no particular remorse attached.