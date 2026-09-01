From stay-at-home Indian mom to global clean-comedy force: Zarna Garg’s unapologetic rise at 50 and bond with director Karan Johar

You can have it all, but just not at once

Garg has three children and spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mother before her comedy career took off.

So when people point to her life as proof that women can “have it all”, she offers a qualification.

“I think you can, but it's not at the same time.”

Her children are now involved in the family business, and the entire family is travelling with her during her European tour.

“You can't have it all. There will be sacrifices, and you will time it.”

Her philosophy is less about achieving perfect balance than understanding what matters in each chapter.

“Every season will reveal to you what is more important to you in that time, and you will get that. And then the next step, you do the next step.”

A family affair

Garg’s children are not simply accompanying her to Dubai; they are part of the enterprise.

The family podcast has become hugely popular, but Garg says there are rules about how they behave publicly.

“We are decisively a positive only force in our world and in the world,” she says.

That means no trolling, no picking fights and no deliberately highlighting people or businesses doing the wrong thing.

“Even when people troll us, my kids are not allowed to respond negatively.”

For Garg, positivity is not a soft alternative to having an opinion. It is a deliberate choice.

She also believes comedy can provide the same release.

“I can't control politics. I cannot control who decides to drop a bomb here and there,” she says. “What I can control is putting happiness and joy out into my world.”

That, she says, is what she wants audiences to leave with.

“By the time they leave, their blood pressure is 10 points lower.”

One Bollywood friend was enough

Garg may be a Bollywood fan, but she has never been particularly interested in collecting celebrity friendships.

There was one exception.

“I only wanted to make one friend in Bollywood. One, my whole list was one person, and I'm friends with him now.”

That person is filmmaker Karan Johar, movie mogul behind dreamy romantic dramas.

Garg describes him as “deeply prolific” and “intelligent beyond words”, adding that she still finds it hard to believe they are friends.

Could that friendship lead to a Bollywood role?

“Never say never,” she says.

But she is not chasing it.

For now, she is content to watch Bollywood as a fan, buy tickets and celebrate films she loves.

“I never write bad reviews because I know how hard it is even to make a bad movie.”

‘I think Dubai is chic’

Garg has performed in Dubai before and is excited about returning.

She has friends and family in the UAE and says she has watched the city evolve over the years.

“Dubai is so chic, and it's so modern, and it's so beautiful.”

Then comes her verdict, delivered with the same confidence that defines her comedy.

“People think Paris and London are chic. I think Dubai is chic.”

For her upcoming show, Garg is bringing all three children with her.

“Please, everybody in Dubai, come out with love for our show,” she says. “All three kids will be there. They will welcome you at the door, it will feel like a family event.”

Her invitation is deliberately inclusive: teenagers, grandparents and everyone in between.

Because for Garg, comedy is ultimately less about making a statement than making people feel lighter.

“We all need to believe that to live a happy life.”

And perhaps that is the real secret behind her success: she has stopped asking permission to be herself and discovered that millions of people were waiting for exactly that.

Don't Miss It!

The show takes place on October 16, 2026, at Dubai Opera. For tickets, log onto: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/