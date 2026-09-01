From stay-at-home Indian mom to global clean-comedy force: Zarna Garg’s unapologetic rise at 50 and bond with director Karan Johar

Indian-American comic turns everyday brown women’s struggles into global laughs
Dubai: For Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg, 50 is proving to be a rather liberating age. She has spent much of her life being told to rein herself in and to soften her opinions and, perhaps above all, not be “too much”.
Now, with sold-out shows, a New York Times bestseller 'This American Woman: A One-In-A-Billion Memoir', a successful podcast and a rapidly expanding global audience, India’s beloved overbearing ‘aunty’ with questionable boundaries has arrived at a very different conclusion: if someone is irritated by her, that’s their problem.
“The thing about people who get irritated is that everything irritates them,” Garg tells Gulf News ahead of her turn at the upcoming Dubai Comedy Festival at Dubai Opera on October 16.
“So now I have a very clear sense of vision in my eyes that if somebody is irritated with me or somebody thinks I'm too much or whatever, then that's a them problem.”
It is an attitude that has become central to both her comedy and her appeal.
Garg, who brings her latest show Million Dollar Excuses to UAE, has built a career around saying the things many Indian women have traditionally been expected to brush under the sari -- from the absurdities of family life and marriage to the pressure to please everyone around them.
And she is doing it without apology.
“I am literally making everyday life observations. If that bothers you, you got a real problem.”
For Garg, the Indian mother was always funny. The difference was that she decided to stop treating her as the punchline.
“All these crazy stories that we've told each other and we've whispered about, and like, why can't we share them?” she says.
“I’m just so grateful and thankful that the whole world has received it with open arms.”
The response has been extraordinary. Garg says she is currently touring Europe, with sold-out shows and dates booked through the end of the year. Her comedy is rooted in lived experience rather than cultural commentary for its own sake.
“I didn't do my comedy with the idea of calling anybody out,” she says.
“I do it more with the idea of sharing my point of view.”
That distinction matters to Garg. She is not interested in being boxed into the category of political, religious or cultural comic.
“I am very mindful that it's okay for us to own who we are,” she says.
“We don't have to shy away from our idiosyncrasies because we accepted other people's.”
It is an approach that has made her relatable far beyond the Indian-American community.
Her latest show, Million Dollar Excuses, takes aim at something Garg believes women particularly brown women have perfected: saying yes when they really mean no.
“What I've learned as a 50-year-old woman is that women just cannot say no,” she says.
“We just cannot just say no and stop there. We have to have a long drawn-out excuse.”
Her examples are deliberately outrageous: picking someone up from the airport at 2am, looking after someone's pet, feeding a mother-in-law and agreeing to everything even when your own life is falling apart.
The solution, she says, is revolutionary in its simplicity.
“You don't need such elaborate excuses, you can just say no.”
Her favourite piece of advice?
“If somebody asks, ‘Do you mind?’ before they get into anything, just say, ‘Yes, I mind,’ and stop it right there.”
It is the kind of wisdom that could easily become a life lesson. In Garg’s hands, it becomes comedy.
Authenticity is one of Garg’s biggest selling points and she knows it. Her clothes, her family stories that boil down to mocking her in-laws, kids, and husband and her larger-than-life personality are not a carefully constructed celebrity persona.
“I’m too tired to manufacture because lying takes a lot of energy,” she says.
With a day job, a comedy career, a podcast, a book career, a husband, three children and a mother-in-law, Garg says she simply does not have the time.
“I have no time to bull**** or lie. I just don't have it.”
That authenticity is visible in her choice of traditional Indian-inspired outfit she wears on stage.
“I originally created my outfit because I wanted to be 100% who I was,” she says, explaining that she imagined her ideal outfit as a fine cotton kurta and churidar.
She has stuck with it.
“I have friends who wear bikinis. I have friends who wear burkas. I have friends who whatever it is their thing is, I've accepted it. So then why can't they accept me the way I am?”
Her answer has been validated on some of America’s biggest platforms.
“I have done Jimmy Fallon. I've done Seth [Rogen]. You name the big pop culture things, and I've done it. And I went in being me, and they've just loved it.”
Garg’s comedy also deliberately bucks another stand-up convention: she does not rely on profanity to get laughs. She's one of those rare comics who don't take pride in being potty-mouthed and derogatory towards women.
“I am a corporate clean comic,” she says, pointing to her work for companies including Disney, Google and Apple.
“People attending my show come multi generations -- you will see grandparents, kids, teens.”
Garg says she made a conscious decision not to rely on bad language, misogyny or shock value to land a joke.
“I don't need that. I'm very proud of my writing. It's solid work.:
She points to her credentials as a New York Times bestselling author and says her first screenplay beat more than 11,000 scripts to finish number one in America.
“I know how to write a joke that doesn't require all that.”
Even her crowd work follows the same philosophy. Rather than humiliating audience members or provoking them with profanity, Garg prefers to turn their real-life stories into shared experiences.
She recalls one woman in the audiencde telling her about her mother-in-law giving her a beautiful mangalsutra (traditional Indian chain made with gold, diamonds and black beads) for her wedding and then taking it back the next day because, she explained, it was “just for the photo”.
“That’s what I’m saying,” Garg says.
“So, as the audience, we all got so invested in this woman and her mother-in-law, and we all had fun with it.”
Garg’s own experiences have also shaped the advice she gives women who feel trapped; whether in a marriage, a job or a routine they no longer want.
Her first step is not particularly glamorous, but she believes it is essential.
“Step one is to get a little bit of financial independence.”
Garg says having money of your own can make it easier to leave a bad situation.
But she is also wary of the idea that women need to make an enormous leap to reclaim their independence.
“Life doesn't have to be so extreme. You don't have to be a millionaire or stay at home.”
When she started comedy, there was no guarantee it would become a career. For years, she says, she made no money from it.
“But I could tell that I was making the world a better place. People were leaving happy, and that meant something to me.”
Her advice is to begin with something useful; something that gives you a sense of value beyond your role as someone's wife, mother, daughter or daughter-in-law.
“Once you start loving you and believing in you, you stop dealing with other people's bullshit a lot more easier.”
Garg has three children and spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mother before her comedy career took off.
So when people point to her life as proof that women can “have it all”, she offers a qualification.
“I think you can, but it's not at the same time.”
Her children are now involved in the family business, and the entire family is travelling with her during her European tour.
“You can't have it all. There will be sacrifices, and you will time it.”
Her philosophy is less about achieving perfect balance than understanding what matters in each chapter.
“Every season will reveal to you what is more important to you in that time, and you will get that. And then the next step, you do the next step.”
Garg’s children are not simply accompanying her to Dubai; they are part of the enterprise.
The family podcast has become hugely popular, but Garg says there are rules about how they behave publicly.
“We are decisively a positive only force in our world and in the world,” she says.
That means no trolling, no picking fights and no deliberately highlighting people or businesses doing the wrong thing.
“Even when people troll us, my kids are not allowed to respond negatively.”
For Garg, positivity is not a soft alternative to having an opinion. It is a deliberate choice.
She also believes comedy can provide the same release.
“I can't control politics. I cannot control who decides to drop a bomb here and there,” she says. “What I can control is putting happiness and joy out into my world.”
That, she says, is what she wants audiences to leave with.
“By the time they leave, their blood pressure is 10 points lower.”
Garg may be a Bollywood fan, but she has never been particularly interested in collecting celebrity friendships.
There was one exception.
“I only wanted to make one friend in Bollywood. One, my whole list was one person, and I'm friends with him now.”
That person is filmmaker Karan Johar, movie mogul behind dreamy romantic dramas.
Garg describes him as “deeply prolific” and “intelligent beyond words”, adding that she still finds it hard to believe they are friends.
Could that friendship lead to a Bollywood role?
“Never say never,” she says.
But she is not chasing it.
For now, she is content to watch Bollywood as a fan, buy tickets and celebrate films she loves.
“I never write bad reviews because I know how hard it is even to make a bad movie.”
Garg has performed in Dubai before and is excited about returning.
She has friends and family in the UAE and says she has watched the city evolve over the years.
“Dubai is so chic, and it's so modern, and it's so beautiful.”
Then comes her verdict, delivered with the same confidence that defines her comedy.
“People think Paris and London are chic. I think Dubai is chic.”
For her upcoming show, Garg is bringing all three children with her.
“Please, everybody in Dubai, come out with love for our show,” she says. “All three kids will be there. They will welcome you at the door, it will feel like a family event.”
Her invitation is deliberately inclusive: teenagers, grandparents and everyone in between.
Because for Garg, comedy is ultimately less about making a statement than making people feel lighter.
“We all need to believe that to live a happy life.”
And perhaps that is the real secret behind her success: she has stopped asking permission to be herself and discovered that millions of people were waiting for exactly that.
The show takes place on October 16, 2026, at Dubai Opera. For tickets, log onto: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/