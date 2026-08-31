Comedy Box Office Season 7 runs September to December at Emirates International Theatre
Dubai: Comedy Box Office returns to Dubai this month for its seventh season, spread across four months and four bills at Emirates International Theatre, with Sharon Verma closing the run in December in her first live performance in the city.
Verma came to wider attention through India's Got Latent and has built a following on social media since, on the strength of her observational material and storytelling. Her 27 December date is the headline booking of the season.
Gates open at 6pm and shows start at 7pm across all four dates. Tickets start at Dh125 through Platinumlist, with the September show already on sale.
The season opens with a triple bill. Rajat Chauhan works in clean, observational stand-up built on everyday Indian life. He is joined by Siddhartha Shetty, known for his stage energy, and by Anmol Garg, whose material leans on modern life and its irritations.
When: Saturday 12 September, gates 6pm, show 7pm Where: Emirates International Theatre, Dubai Tickets: From Dh125
Onkar Yadav is the best known name on the October bill. The actor and comedian built his profile through Marathi television before moving into stand-up, and is known for his character work and timing.
Shreya Priyam Roy performs observational comedy and is among the newer generation of Indian stand-ups. Pranav Sharma's sets are built around long-form storytelling.
When: Sunday 25 October, gates 6pm, show 7pm Where: Emirates International Theatre, Dubai Tickets: From Dh125
Jaspreet Singh, who performs as Life of Paaji, takes the November date on his own. His material draws on Punjabi family life and everyday observation, and much of his following has come through short-form social video.
When: Saturday 28 November, gates 6pm, show 7pm Where: Emirates International Theatre, Dubai Tickets: From Dh125
The season closes with Verma's Dubai debut.
"Comedy Box Office has always been about bringing India's most exciting comedy talent to Dubai, and this season reflects how the comedy landscape is evolving," said Ashwin Sancheti, founder of Spotlight Entertainment. "Her rise has been phenomenal, and we're excited to bring her to audiences in the UAE for the very first time."
When: Sunday 27 December, gates 6pm, show 7pm Where: Emirates International Theatre, Dubai Tickets: From Dh125