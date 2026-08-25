He joins a lineup that's shaping up to be one of the season's strongest yet, following previously announced names like Morgan Jay, Maz Jobrani, Mo Amer, and Russell Peters. It's all part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season's third year running, produced by Live Nation Middle East alongside Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and Miral, the team behind some of the capital's most immersive entertainment experiences. After two editions packed with sold-out nights and big international names, the pressure's on to keep the laughs (and the surprises) coming, and Smith's crowd-work chaos feels like exactly the right addition.