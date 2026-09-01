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Abu Dhabi Comedy Season adds Whitney Cummings to star-studded Etihad Arena lineup with Paul Smith and Russell Peters

The comedian, writer and podcaster will perform at Etihad Arena on January 31 next year

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings
AFP-MONICA SCHIPPER

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is adding another major name to its third edition, with American comedian, writer and podcaster Whitney Cummings set to perform at Etihad Arena on January 31, 2027.

Cummings will take the stage for an early show, with British comedian Paul Smith scheduled to perform at the same venue later that day.

Organised by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is returning for its third edition with a line-up of international comedy stars.

Cummings joins an already announced roster that includes Morgan Jay on October 11, Russell Peters on October 25, Mo Amer on November 6, Maz Jobrani on November 7 and Paul Smith on January 31.

More acts and performances are expected to be announced as the season unfolds.

Who is Whitney Cummings?

Cummings has established herself as one of the most recognisable voices in American comedy, working across stand-up, television, writing and podcasting.

At 29, she created two network television sitcoms that premiered in the same season — CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and NBC’s Whitney, the latter of which she also starred in.

She has since appeared in numerous television shows and films and has released six stand-up comedy specials. She also served as an executive producer on ABC’s Roseanne and hosts the podcast Good For You.

Currently on her Big Baby stand-up tour, which runs through 2027, Cummings will bring her comedy to Abu Dhabi as part of the capital’s expanding comedy calendar.

Her Abu Dhabi performance takes place on January 31, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Ticket information

General ticket sales begin on September 4 at noon GST through platinumlist.net

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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