Dusty has to contend with new changes at the club, one of them being — horror of horrors pickleball, America’s latest obsession, which is posing a challenge to tennis. Pickleball, for the uninitiated, is a kind of discount tennis played with a plastic ball, so you can understand why tennis purists might look down on it. “It’s the coronavirus of sports,” fumes Dusty’s father, Chuck (Ed Harris). The film’s title refers to a strategy too: a dink is a drop shot that forces your opponent back before the ball is feathered over the net.