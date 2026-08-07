Priyanka Chopra teams with Russell Crowe for Congo-set sci-fi thriller Bluefly
Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project, adding to an already busy slate that includes her upcoming collaboration with SS Rajamouli on Varanasi. Her latest film, Bluefly, will see her share the screen with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.
Chopra shared the news on Instagram with a brief caption: "On to the next." The film is directed by Nimród Antal, with a screenplay credited to David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater), and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle).
Her co-star, Russell Crowe, is best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Maximus in Ridley Scott's Gladiator, which won five Academy Awards in 2000, including Best Picture.
According to Deadline, the story follows a UN translator, dealing with a personal loss, who is drawn into a covert mission in the Congo to recover a crashed aircraft that officially does not exist. As the operation moves upriver through territory controlled by militias, the recovery mission becomes increasingly dangerous, and it becomes clear the team may not have been meant to bring the aircraft back at all.
Bluefly is produced by Michael Jefferson (Polite Society), David Frigerio (Broken Open Pictures), Deborah Glover (G2 Dispatch), Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier (Highland Film Group), and Vanessa Yao Guo. Speaking to Deadline, Perrier described the project as "heart-pounding entertainment," citing Antal's direction and the cast as reasons the team is looking forward to presenting it to international buyers.
Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, and actor Huma Qureshi both responded to the announcement with fire emojis. Fans also commented on the post, with one writing, "That's a casting worth watching," and another saying, "She is crushing it."
Alongside Bluefly, Chopra is also set to appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, marking her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently in production, with a release scheduled for April 2027.