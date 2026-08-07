GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi thriller Bluefly, Nick Jonas and Huma Qureshi have her back

Priyanka Chopra teams with Russell Crowe for Congo-set sci-fi thriller Bluefly

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chopra shared the news on Instagram with a brief caption: "On to the next.
Chopra shared the news on Instagram with a brief caption: "On to the next.

Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project, adding to an already busy slate that includes her upcoming collaboration with SS Rajamouli on Varanasi. Her latest film, Bluefly, will see her share the screen with Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

The announcement

Chopra shared the news on Instagram with a brief caption: "On to the next." The film is directed by Nimród Antal, with a screenplay credited to David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater), and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle).

Her co-star, Russell Crowe, is best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Maximus in Ridley Scott's Gladiator, which won five Academy Awards in 2000, including Best Picture.

Plot details

According to Deadline, the story follows a UN translator, dealing with a personal loss, who is drawn into a covert mission in the Congo to recover a crashed aircraft that officially does not exist. As the operation moves upriver through territory controlled by militias, the recovery mission becomes increasingly dangerous, and it becomes clear the team may not have been meant to bring the aircraft back at all.

Production team

Bluefly is produced by Michael Jefferson (Polite Society), David Frigerio (Broken Open Pictures), Deborah Glover (G2 Dispatch), Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier (Highland Film Group), and Vanessa Yao Guo. Speaking to Deadline, Perrier described the project as "heart-pounding entertainment," citing Antal's direction and the cast as reasons the team is looking forward to presenting it to international buyers.

Reactions

Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, and actor Huma Qureshi both responded to the announcement with fire emojis. Fans also commented on the post, with one writing, "That's a casting worth watching," and another saying, "She is crushing it."

Upcoming return to Indian cinema

Alongside Bluefly, Chopra is also set to appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, marking her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently in production, with a release scheduled for April 2027.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The film is streaming on Apple TV+

The Dink review: A cute, goofy pickleball comedy

3m read
‘3 Idiots’ released in 2009 and was a huge success.

3 Idiots re-release rumours shut down amid Wangchuk row

2m read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

How Kevin Jonas matched Nick and Priyanka

3m read
Actor Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra brings Nick to Wimbledon via FaceTime

2m read