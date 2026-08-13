Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chopra reflected on how deeply Sridevi continues to be missed as she introduced the biography to fans. Her tribute accompanied the first look at Empress, written by Dheeraj Kumar and published by Westland Books, which is scheduled to release later this year.

“Having known Sridevi personally, it has been a rare privilege to document her extraordinary journey across five languages, five decades and more than 300 films. She remains one of world cinema’s finest actors and a South Asian icon who has touched over a billion lives with her art and movies,” Kumar said in a statement.

Her filmography showcased an astonishing range. She could unleash her flair for comedy in Chaalbaaz, embrace unabashed commercial cinema in Himmatwala, break hearts with the emotional intensity of Sadma and embody old-school Bollywood romance in Chandni. Her ability to move between genres and languages made her one of the most distinctive performers of her generation.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.