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Priyanka Chopra unveils ‘Empress’ biography on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, honoring the pan-Indian icon’s enduring legacy

‘Empress’ charts Sridevi’s rise from child prodigy to box-office powerhouse across India

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of Sridevi biography 'Empress' on her birth anniversary
Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of Sridevi biography 'Empress' on her birth anniversary
ANI

Dubai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Sridevi’s birth anniversary with a heartfelt remembrance of the late screen icon as she unveiled the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi, an upcoming book chronicling the actress’s extraordinary life and career.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chopra reflected on how deeply Sridevi continues to be missed as she introduced the biography to fans. Her tribute accompanied the first look at Empress, written by Dheeraj Kumar and published by Westland Books, which is scheduled to release later this year.

The unveiling also brings together two generations of Indian actresses who broke conventional boundaries and built careers that travelled far beyond a single film industry.

For Sridevi, that journey began remarkably early. A child prodigy who went on to become arguably Indian cinema’s first true pan-Indian female superstar, she worked across five languages and appeared in more than 300 films during a career spanning five decades.

The title Empress is fitting for an actress who commanded the screen — and the box office — at a time when mainstream Indian cinema was overwhelmingly driven by male stars.

Her filmography showcased an astonishing range. She could unleash her flair for comedy in Chaalbaaz, embrace unabashed commercial cinema in Himmatwala, break hearts with the emotional intensity of Sadma and embody old-school Bollywood romance in Chandni. Her ability to move between genres and languages made her one of the most distinctive performers of her generation.

Built on nearly a decade of research, rare archival material and firsthand personal accounts, Empress traces that evolution while also attempting to uncover the woman behind the superstar.

Author Dheeraj Kumar, who knew Sridevi personally, described documenting her journey as a rare privilege.

“Having known Sridevi personally, it has been a rare privilege to document her extraordinary journey across five languages, five decades and more than 300 films. She remains one of world cinema’s finest actors and a South Asian icon who has touched over a billion lives with her art and movies,” Kumar said in a statement.

The biography also draws upon the perspectives of those who knew and worked with her. It features forewords by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and other prominent figures associated with Sridevi during her career.

Along with lesser-known stories about the actress, Empress will feature 150 rare photographs, adding an extensive visual archive to the account of her life.

But perhaps the book’s most compelling territory is Sridevi’s extraordinary box-office power. At a time when female actors were rarely expected to shoulder major commercial films, she became an exception.

From child actor to multilingual superstar, her trajectory preceded today’s conversations around pan-Indian cinema by decades. And years after her death, performances in films including Sadma, Mr India, Chaalbaaz and Chandni continue to find new audiences.

Chopra’s unveiling of Empress on Sridevi’s birth anniversary is therefore more than a book-cover reveal. It is also a reminder of a performer whose influence remains embedded in Indian popular culture — and whose absence continues to be felt.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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