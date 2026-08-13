‘Empress’ charts Sridevi’s rise from child prodigy to box-office powerhouse across India
Dubai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked Sridevi’s birth anniversary with a heartfelt remembrance of the late screen icon as she unveiled the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi, an upcoming book chronicling the actress’s extraordinary life and career.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chopra reflected on how deeply Sridevi continues to be missed as she introduced the biography to fans. Her tribute accompanied the first look at Empress, written by Dheeraj Kumar and published by Westland Books, which is scheduled to release later this year.
The unveiling also brings together two generations of Indian actresses who broke conventional boundaries and built careers that travelled far beyond a single film industry.
For Sridevi, that journey began remarkably early. A child prodigy who went on to become arguably Indian cinema’s first true pan-Indian female superstar, she worked across five languages and appeared in more than 300 films during a career spanning five decades.
The title Empress is fitting for an actress who commanded the screen — and the box office — at a time when mainstream Indian cinema was overwhelmingly driven by male stars.
Her filmography showcased an astonishing range. She could unleash her flair for comedy in Chaalbaaz, embrace unabashed commercial cinema in Himmatwala, break hearts with the emotional intensity of Sadma and embody old-school Bollywood romance in Chandni. Her ability to move between genres and languages made her one of the most distinctive performers of her generation.
Built on nearly a decade of research, rare archival material and firsthand personal accounts, Empress traces that evolution while also attempting to uncover the woman behind the superstar.
Author Dheeraj Kumar, who knew Sridevi personally, described documenting her journey as a rare privilege.
“Having known Sridevi personally, it has been a rare privilege to document her extraordinary journey across five languages, five decades and more than 300 films. She remains one of world cinema’s finest actors and a South Asian icon who has touched over a billion lives with her art and movies,” Kumar said in a statement.
The biography also draws upon the perspectives of those who knew and worked with her. It features forewords by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and other prominent figures associated with Sridevi during her career.
Along with lesser-known stories about the actress, Empress will feature 150 rare photographs, adding an extensive visual archive to the account of her life.
But perhaps the book’s most compelling territory is Sridevi’s extraordinary box-office power. At a time when female actors were rarely expected to shoulder major commercial films, she became an exception.
From child actor to multilingual superstar, her trajectory preceded today’s conversations around pan-Indian cinema by decades. And years after her death, performances in films including Sadma, Mr India, Chaalbaaz and Chandni continue to find new audiences.
Chopra’s unveiling of Empress on Sridevi’s birth anniversary is therefore more than a book-cover reveal. It is also a reminder of a performer whose influence remains embedded in Indian popular culture — and whose absence continues to be felt.