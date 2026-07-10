Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon from Royal Box, gives Nick Jonas a front-row view via video call

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared photos
Centre Court had plenty of celebrity faces on Thursday, but Priyanka Chopra found a way to add one more. The actor, attending Wimbledon solo, FaceTimed husband Nick Jonas from the stands so he could catch the women's singles semi-final live.
Her team later shared more moments from the day, including a snap of the video call, giving Nick a front-row view of the match from across the Atlantic.
The actor attended the match solo and was seen greeting fellow actor Cynthia Erivo before taking her place in the stands. As play heated up, Priyanka looked fully invested in the contest, reacting to key moments alongside other guests including Lady Helen Taylor, Lily James, Darcey Bussell, Anna Maxwell Martin and Emily Maitlis.
After Karolína Muchová sealed the win to book her place in her first Wimbledon final, Priyanka gave fans a peek into the celebrations, posting clips from the victory speech along with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her day at SW19 on Instagram Stories.
Although Nick wasn't with her at this year's Championships, the video call ensured he didn't completely miss the Wimbledon experience. Priyanka has become a familiar face at the tournament over the years, having attended with Nick in 2023 and 2024 after making her Wimbledon debut at the 2021 women's singles final.
Before her London outing, Priyanka and Nick stepped out together at Paris Fashion Week for the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show.
Away from the tennis courts, Priyanka has a packed slate ahead. She will next be seen in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli's ambitious big-budget film that reunites her with Indian cinema after nearly a decade. The epic also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last year, Rajamouli unveiled the film's title and offered the first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character, showing him riding an ox while carrying a trishul. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.
Priyanka is also stepping behind the camera as an executive producer on The Cycle of Love, a new documentary. On Thursday, she shared its trailer on social media. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel, the documentary tells the remarkable true story of Indian artist P. Mahanandia, who cycled nearly 6,000 miles from India to Sweden in the 1970s to reunite with the woman he loved.