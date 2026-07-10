Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon from Royal Box, gives Nick Jonas a front-row view via video call

Away from the tennis courts, Priyanka has a packed slate ahead. She will next be seen in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli's ambitious big-budget film that reunites her with Indian cinema after nearly a decade. The epic also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last year, Rajamouli unveiled the film's title and offered the first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character, showing him riding an ox while carrying a trishul. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.