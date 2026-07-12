A sweet Wimbledon catch-up had fans revisiting the film that launched two Bollywood stars
Dubai: Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta caught up at Wimbledon this week, and fans immediately started reminiscing about Andaaz, the 2003 film that made both of them Bollywood leading ladies. Photos from the reunion have since been doing the rounds online, with one comment summing up the mood: "Andaaz is back."
Lara shared the moment first, posting a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story with the caption "26 years later, happy girls are still the..." followed by a string of heart emojis, a nod to just how far their friendship goes back. Priyanka followed with her own picture, captioning it simply, "So good to see my girl." In the photos, Priyanka wore a white halterneck dress, while Lara paired a blue dress with a white shrug and hat.
That "26 years" is not an exaggeration. Long before Andaaz, Priyanka and Lara were crowned Miss World and Miss Universe within the same year, in 2000, the moment that first put both of them on a path toward Bollywood.
Andaaz, directed by Raj Kanwar, brought the two beauty queens together on screen for the first time in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar. It marked Lara's acting debut, and the pairing itself was the film's biggest selling point, two reigning pageant titleholders sharing a screen for the first time in Indian cinema. It paid off: the film grossed close to ₹29 crore against an ₹8 crore budget and ranked among the year's highest earners. The pair would go on to share the screen once more in Farhan Akhtar's Don 2, where Priyanka played the lead role of Roma and Lara appeared as Ayesha.
Priyanka's own trip to Wimbledon made headlines beyond the reunion, too. She took a front row seat for the women's singles semi-final between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff, and made sure her husband Nick Jonas did not miss out, FaceTiming him a few seconds of the action from the stands. "It's wonderful this season. Usually Nick accompanies me to Wimbledon and he's a big fan but he wasn't able to do that this time as he's back home in LA," she said. "It was a three-second video call, all of us do that."
Priyanka is preparing to return to Indian cinema after an eight year gap, starring in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a globe-trotting story blending mythology and science fiction, due in cinemas in April 2027. Lara, meanwhile, is reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, one of Indian cinema's most expensive productions to date, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first of its two parts, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026.