Priyanka's own trip to Wimbledon made headlines beyond the reunion, too. She took a front row seat for the women's singles semi-final between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff, and made sure her husband Nick Jonas did not miss out, FaceTiming him a few seconds of the action from the stands. "It's wonderful this season. Usually Nick accompanies me to Wimbledon and he's a big fan but he wasn't able to do that this time as he's back home in LA," she said. "It was a three-second video call, all of us do that."