How a long-running India–Wimbledon partnership keeps players and fans wrapped in style
Dubai: Whether it's Naomi Osaka making headlines with her bold fashion choices off the court or champions draping a towel over their shoulders after a gruelling five-set battle, Wimbledon has no shortage of iconic images. Among them is the tournament's instantly recognisable green-and-purple towel. What many fans don't realise is that this quintessential Wimbledon accessory has been made in Gujarat, India, for the past 17 years.
According to multiple media reports, every year, long before the world's best tennis players step onto Centre Court, thousands of official Wimbledon towels begin their journey at Welspun Living's manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. From there, they travel to the All England Club, where they become part of every ace, every marathon rally and every championship celebration.
The story of the Wimbledon towel dates back to 1850, when British textile company Christy invented the modern terry towel. In 1988, Christy became the tournament's official towel supplier, with production based in Manchester.
A new chapter began in 2006 when Indian textile giant Welspun Living acquired Christy. While the British brand retained its design heritage, manufacturing gradually shifted to India. Since 2009, every official Wimbledon towel has been woven in Gujarat, blending British tradition with Indian craftsmanship.
Far from being an ordinary courtside accessory, the Wimbledon towel is carefully designed months before the tournament begins.
The process starts around 18 months in advance, with designers deciding colour palettes, patterns and specifications. Each towel then takes about seven days to produce using yarn-dyed jacquard weaving, a technique that creates the reversible design by weaving coloured yarn directly into the fabric.
The men's towels retain Wimbledon's signature green, purple and gold colours, while the women's version receives a refreshed seasonal palette each year. The towels are also made using Christy's HygroCotton technology, designed to enhance softness and absorbency.
The towels have become one of the tournament's most coveted souvenirs.
Fans queue to buy official versions every summer, while players often keep towels from memorable matches as cherished mementoes of their Wimbledon journey. Limited-edition designs frequently sell out, making them prized collector's items for tennis enthusiasts around the world.