Dubai: Whether it's Naomi Osaka making headlines with her bold fashion choices off the court or champions draping a towel over their shoulders after a gruelling five-set battle, Wimbledon has no shortage of iconic images. Among them is the tournament's instantly recognisable green-and-purple towel. What many fans don't realise is that this quintessential Wimbledon accessory has been made in Gujarat, India, for the past 17 years.