GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Did you know Wimbledon's famous towels have been made in India for 17 years?

How a long-running India–Wimbledon partnership keeps players and fans wrapped in style

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Serbia's Novak Djokovic uses a towel during a break while he plays Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles second round tennis match on the third day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2026.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic uses a towel during a break while he plays Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles second round tennis match on the third day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2026.
AFP-KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Dubai: Whether it's Naomi Osaka making headlines with her bold fashion choices off the court or champions draping a towel over their shoulders after a gruelling five-set battle, Wimbledon has no shortage of iconic images. Among them is the tournament's instantly recognisable green-and-purple towel. What many fans don't realise is that this quintessential Wimbledon accessory has been made in Gujarat, India, for the past 17 years.

According to multiple media reports, every year, long before the world's best tennis players step onto Centre Court, thousands of official Wimbledon towels begin their journey at Welspun Living's manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. From there, they travel to the All England Club, where they become part of every ace, every marathon rally and every championship celebration.

A British icon, crafted in India

The story of the Wimbledon towel dates back to 1850, when British textile company Christy invented the modern terry towel. In 1988, Christy became the tournament's official towel supplier, with production based in Manchester.

A new chapter began in 2006 when Indian textile giant Welspun Living acquired Christy. While the British brand retained its design heritage, manufacturing gradually shifted to India. Since 2009, every official Wimbledon towel has been woven in Gujarat, blending British tradition with Indian craftsmanship.

Not just a towel

Far from being an ordinary courtside accessory, the Wimbledon towel is carefully designed months before the tournament begins.

The process starts around 18 months in advance, with designers deciding colour palettes, patterns and specifications. Each towel then takes about seven days to produce using yarn-dyed jacquard weaving, a technique that creates the reversible design by weaving coloured yarn directly into the fabric.

The men's towels retain Wimbledon's signature green, purple and gold colours, while the women's version receives a refreshed seasonal palette each year. The towels are also made using Christy's HygroCotton technology, designed to enhance softness and absorbency.

A collector's favourite

The towels have become one of the tournament's most coveted souvenirs.

Fans queue to buy official versions every summer, while players often keep towels from memorable matches as cherished mementoes of their Wimbledon journey. Limited-edition designs frequently sell out, making them prized collector's items for tennis enthusiasts around the world.

Related Topics:
FashionindiaTennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Britain's Arthur Fery reacts as he plays against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles round of 16 tennis match on the eighth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2026.

British star Arthur Fery on a ‘Fery-tale’ run

2m read
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina serves to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their women's singles third round tennis match on the sixth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2026.

Former champ Elena Rybakina crashes out at Wimbledon

1m read
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Naomi Osaka turns Wimbledon into epic fashion moment

3m read
Serena Williams smiles after a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

All eyes on Serena Williams as Wimbledon set to begin

3m read