From local courts to global stage, Paparkar serves notice as India’s next tennis star
Dubai: For 36 years, no Indian boy had managed to reach the singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon. That changed on Wednesday when 18-year-old Arnav Paparkar, one of India's brightest young tennis prospects, stormed into the last eight of the prestigious junior championships.
According to a report in Times Of India, the Pune-born teenager became the first Indian since Leander Paes, who won the Wimbledon boys' singles title in 1990, to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club.
Currently ranked World No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings, Paparkar has quietly built his reputation over the past few years. Rather than taking shortcuts, he steadily climbed through lower-tier international tournaments in India before testing himself on the Asian circuit and eventually graduating to some of the world's biggest junior events. This is his final season as a junior—and arguably his breakthrough one.
Paparkar produced a commanding performance to defeat Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in just 52 minutes, setting up a quarter-final clash against American qualifier Jordan Lee. The Indian will be hoping to reverse his fortunes against Lee after losing both of their previous meetings, including at the J300 Roehampton tournament in June.
Before Paparkar's run, the last Indian to reach the quarter-finals of any junior Grand Slam singles event was Yuki Bhambri, who made the last eight of the 2009 US Open junior championships after winning the Australian Open boys' title earlier that year.
The victory over Tabata also carried personal significance. The Japanese player had beaten Paparkar twice previously, including a heartbreaking defeat in which the Indian squandered a 5-2 lead in the deciding set despite holding five match points.
"That match was in my head. I was like, I cannot lose like that again. I'm much better now mentally, a lot calmer," Paparkar said after the win.
"I tell myself, it's okay, it's just a tennis match."
Paparkar sensed that Tabata was struggling physically during the contest but resisted the temptation to alter his approach.
"I realised that he was struggling with his serve, but also sometimes players feel better in the course of a match, so I just stayed focused on what I could do," he said.
The teenager's biggest weapon continues to be his booming serve. He blasted eight aces, won 23 of his 25 first-serve points and clocked a top speed of 208 km/h, while averaging an impressive 196 km/h on his first delivery throughout the match.
Standing 6ft 1in tall, Paparkar trains between two bases—his hometown of Pune under coach Hemant Bendre and the Soto Tennis Academy in Spain under Nigel Beavers. He credits Bendre for helping transform his serve by making subtle technical changes to his action.
"If you see now my swing is slower and fuller. My coach told me in April that it was better to work on that now because it would prevent injuries," Paparkar explained.
"It has given me a better rhythm and that has led to more consistency."
Now, with a place in the Wimbledon boys' singles semi-finals at stake, the teenager has already achieved something no Indian junior has managed in more than three decades—and announced himself as one of the country's most exciting tennis talents.