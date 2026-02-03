How a small town girl from India won the Australian Open title

13-year-old Jensi Kanabar defeats Australia’s Musemma Cilek in the U14 Championship
Dubai: Making a mark in a sport like tennis is never easy — especially without strong financial backing or a structured pathway. But 13-year-old Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh, a small town in Gujarat, has shown that persistence and clear goals can overcome even the toughest obstacles.
The Class 8 student created history for India by winning the Australian Open 2026 Asia-Pacific Elite Under-14 Championship at Melbourne Park. In a thrilling final, Jensi defeated Australia’s Musemma Cilek 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, bouncing back strongly after losing the opening set.
Speaking to SBS Gujarati, she said she felt nervous after dropping the first set in the final but remained focused on her game plan, which helped her turn the match around.
Jensi’s journey has been shaped by immense dedication and family support. To aid her training, her father Dipak, with help from friends, built tennis courts on rented land near their home. While public courts are available in Junagadh, Dipak said the dedicated facility ensured Jensi could practise without interruptions.
Jensi trains for nearly seven hours a day, combining fitness routines, gym sessions, and intensive on-court practice.
Jensi has previously held the No 1 ranking in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Girls Under-14 and Under-16 categories. By early 2026, she had also entered the AITA women’s singles rankings. Her rise has been marked by consistent success at both domestic and international levels. In September 2025, she won the GSPDP Asian Under-14 Junior Championship in Manila, defeating South Korea’s Lim Yerin in the final. Soon after, she made an immediate impact on the ITF junior circuit by winning the ITF J30 Ahmedabad singles title on her debut.
Despite the historic win, celebrations were brief. Dipak said preparations for upcoming tournaments started immediately.
“Jensi will resume training and start preparing for Wimbledon, which will be played in July this year,” he said.
On her return from Australia, Junagadh welcomed Jensi with a victory parade that began on the city highway and concluded at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. The Chairman of the Gymkhana and the District Collector felicitated her, naming the tennis court at the Junagadh Gymkhana the Jensi Kanabar Court. Large crowds gathered across the city to celebrate India’s first female champion at this level.
Junagadh Municipal Commissioner Tejas Parmar said Jensi’s achievement would serve as a milestone for the city and district.
“By becoming an international champion, Jensi has opened doors for young players from Junagadh. Keeping this in mind, the Municipal Corporation is working towards building world-class sports complexes and grounds so that athletes from the district can represent India and win global tournaments across various sports,” he said.
