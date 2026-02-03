How a small town girl from India won the Australian Open title

On her return from Australia, Junagadh welcomed Jensi with a victory parade that began on the city highway and concluded at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. The Chairman of the Gymkhana and the District Collector felicitated her, naming the tennis court at the Junagadh Gymkhana the Jensi Kanabar Court. Large crowds gathered across the city to celebrate India’s first female champion at this level.

Jensi has previously held the No 1 ranking in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Girls Under-14 and Under-16 categories. By early 2026, she had also entered the AITA women’s singles rankings. Her rise has been marked by consistent success at both domestic and international levels. In September 2025, she won the GSPDP Asian Under-14 Junior Championship in Manila, defeating South Korea’s Lim Yerin in the final. Soon after, she made an immediate impact on the ITF junior circuit by winning the ITF J30 Ahmedabad singles title on her debut.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.