Inspired by Sania Mirza, Indian teenager shines brightly in US Open

16-year-old Maya showcases her talents despite loss in junior singles at Flushing Meadows

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Indian teenager Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi clinched the first set against No 2 seed Hannah Klugman, but couldn't sustain and lost in three sets in the second round.
Dubai: Channelling the fearless shot-making of her idol Sania Mirza, Indian teenager Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi lit up the US Open juniors with an impressive first-round win before bowing out in a fighting three-setter to the tournament’s second seed.

The 16-year-old from Coimbatore, currently ranked No 54 in the ITF junior rankings, began her campaign in style by defeating China’s Zhang Qian-Wei 7-6, 6-3 in a 94-minute contest at Flushing Meadows. Her explosive forehand winners and composure on the big stage earned her plenty of attention in New York.

That confidence carried into her second-round clash on Monday against Great Britain’s Hannah Klugman, the No 2 seed. Playing on Louis Armstrong Stadium, Maya stunned her highly rated opponent by taking the first set in a tiebreak. But consistency proved costly as Klugman clawed her way back to win 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 after a two-hour battle.

The loss did little to dent the impression Maya has been making in recent months. Earlier this year, she produced a breakthrough run at the WTA 125K Mumbai Open, where she advanced from qualifying to the semi-finals — the first player born in 2009 to reach that stage at such a level. Along the way, she defeated three top-300 players, marking herself out as a precocious talent.

Long-term growth

Her steady rise has drawn attention not only in India — where fans are eager to see a successor to the recently retired Mirza — but also abroad. The Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca first spotted her potential last year, inviting her for a short training stint before offering her a full-time scholarship. Since then, she has been training under the academy’s coaches, with input from Toni Nadal and even occasional observations from Rafael Nadal himself.

That move has sharpened her all-round game as she prepares for the eventual step up to the pro circuit. Joan Bosch, her coach at the Nadal Academy and former mentor to Carlos Moya, has stressed that Maya’s long-term growth is the priority, not short-term results.

Her debut at Flushing Meadows offered a glimpse of both sides of that equation — a fearless, attacking game that can unsettle top opponents, and the need for greater consistency to finish off tight contests. For Indian tennis fans, it was a reminder that the journey of the country’s next big hope is only just beginning.

