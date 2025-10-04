Is Sania Mirza’s ex, Shoaib Malik, set to divorce Sana Javed? Third divorce rumours swirl

After divorcing Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed in January 2024
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, is making headlines once more, this time over reports of a split from his third wife, Sana Javed.
The couple, who married in early 2024, are reportedly facing a rough patch and may soon announce their separation, according to Pakistani media. Neither party has officially confirmed the news.
Malik divorced Mirza in 2024 before confirming his relationship with Sana Javed later that year.
Pakistani media suggest that Malik and Javed are heading for a divorce. Speculation intensified after a viral video showed the couple avoiding interaction in public: Malik signing autographs for fans while Javed appeared distant, keeping her face turned away.
The clip sparked widespread discussion among fans. Some interpreted the couple’s behaviour as a sign of serious discord, while others dismissed it as a typical marital disagreement. As of now, neither Malik nor Javed has issued an official statement regarding the separation.
Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years. In 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and the couple had a son, Izhaan. Their divorce was confirmed in 2024 by Mirza’s family: "Sania has always kept her personal life private. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead. We request fans and well-wishers to respect her privacy."
Malik, 43, captained Pakistan to the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. A veteran all-rounder, he represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20Is, scoring 1,898 Test runs, 7,534 ODI runs, and 2,435 T20I runs. With the ball, he took 32 Test wickets, 158 ODI wickets, and 28 T20I scalps.
He last played internationally in November 2021 against Bangladesh. Most recently, Malik featured for Quetta Gladiators in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring 14 runs across two innings. Over his PSL career, he played 93 matches for four franchises, amassing a total of 2,350 runs.
