GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Is Sania Mirza’s ex, Shoaib Malik, set to divorce Sana Javed? Third divorce rumours swirl

After divorcing Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed in January 2024

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Malik finalised his divorce from Mirza in 2024 and later confirmed his relationship with Sana Javed the same year.
Malik finalised his divorce from Mirza in 2024 and later confirmed his relationship with Sana Javed the same year.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, is making headlines once more, this time over reports of a split from his third wife, Sana Javed.

The couple, who married in early 2024, are reportedly facing a rough patch and may soon announce their separation, according to Pakistani media. Neither party has officially confirmed the news.

Malik divorced Mirza in 2024 before confirming his relationship with Sana Javed later that year.

Reports of separation

Pakistani media suggest that Malik and Javed are heading for a divorce. Speculation intensified after a viral video showed the couple avoiding interaction in public: Malik signing autographs for fans while Javed appeared distant, keeping her face turned away.

Viral video sparks rumours

The clip sparked widespread discussion among fans. Some interpreted the couple’s behaviour as a sign of serious discord, while others dismissed it as a typical marital disagreement. As of now, neither Malik nor Javed has issued an official statement regarding the separation.

Previous marriages

Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years. In 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and the couple had a son, Izhaan. Their divorce was confirmed in 2024 by Mirza’s family: "Sania has always kept her personal life private. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead. We request fans and well-wishers to respect her privacy."

Shoaib Malik’s cricket career

Malik, 43, captained Pakistan to the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. A veteran all-rounder, he represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20Is, scoring 1,898 Test runs, 7,534 ODI runs, and 2,435 T20I runs. With the ball, he took 32 Test wickets, 158 ODI wickets, and 28 T20I scalps.

He last played internationally in November 2021 against Bangladesh. Most recently, Malik featured for Quetta Gladiators in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring 14 runs across two innings. Over his PSL career, he played 93 matches for four franchises, amassing a total of 2,350 runs.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sania Mirza flaunts new car on her dad's birthday

Sania Mirza flaunts new car on her dad's birthday

2m read
Luv Di Saun is directed by Irfan’s elder brother, Imran Malik. For the uninitiated, the Maliks come from an illustrious film family

Farhan Saeed, Mamya team up for intense love story

2m read
Sana Yousuf, 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star, lost her life for saying 'no'.

Pakistani teen TikTok star murder: Suspect indicted

2m read
Indian teenager Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi clinched the first set against No 2 seed Hannah Klugman, but couldn't sustain and lost in three sets in the second round.

Inspired by Sania Mirza, Indian teen shines in US Open

2m read