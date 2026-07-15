How Kevin Jonas accidentally led Nick Jonas to Priyanka Chopra — thanks to Quantico and a DM

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018, after a whirlwind courtship
Nick Jonas has revealed that his brother Kevin Jonas played an unexpected role in bringing him closer to his now-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka recently joined the Jonas Brothers on their YouTube podcast for a candid conversation, where the family discussed their relationship, memories from India and the early days of Nick and Priyanka’s romance.
During the episode, Nick recalled how Kevin first introduced him to Priyanka’s work by recommending her ABC series Quantico. At the time, Nick had not watched the show, but after Kevin suggested it, he decided to check it out.
Nick said that shortly afterwards, he noticed a billboard featuring Priyanka promoting the series, which felt like a sign and encouraged him to reach out to her.
The interaction eventually led to Nick sending Priyanka a direct message on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2016. The two stayed in touch through messages for more than a year before meeting in person.
Their first meeting happened shortly before the 2017 Met Gala, when they met at New York’s Carlyle Hotel before attending the event together. The pair later walked the Met Gala red carpet, but at the time said they were attending as friends.
Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship. In 2018, Nick and Priyanka began dating seriously, and Nick proposed during a trip to Crete, Greece, in July of that year. They married in December 2018 in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
The couple later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.
During the podcast, the Jonas Brothers also spoke about their experiences visiting India, including performing at Lollapalooza India and attending Nick and Priyanka’s wedding. Joe and Kevin Jonas joked about how many times each had travelled to the country, with Kevin insisting he had visited three times.
The conversation also highlighted Priyanka’s immense popularity in India. Joe recalled being surprised by the crowds that gathered when he travelled with Priyanka, describing the experience as unlike anything he had seen before.
Nick praised India’s deep connection with its cinema stars and spoke about Priyanka’s successful career, noting her work across Indian and international entertainment, including more than 80 films and numerous awards.
Nick admitted he has grown fascinated by Bollywood gossip and industry stories.
“One of the things that I’ve loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I’ve gotten,” he said.
Priyanka questioned whether that was really his favourite part of their marriage, but Nick doubled down, admitting that his social media feed is now filled with Bollywood updates.
“This whole feed is filled with the gossip. Bollywood tea,” he said.
According to Nick, Priyanka often ends up being the person who tells him the latest news, sometimes before he even knows what is happening.
He recalled moments when Priyanka would mention someone casually, only for him to reveal that he already knew about a major relationship update.
Nick also admitted that he follows a few Bollywood-focused accounts to stay updated, although he refused to reveal which ones.
“There’s a couple accounts that I kind of ghost follow… I’m not going to say which ones,” he said.