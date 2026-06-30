‘Won in every court’: Kevin Spacey claims Hollywood warming up again after sexual assault allegations and exile

Spacey pushed back on the framing of the allegations, pointing to court outcomes and insisting the situation has been mischaracterised over time. He said he has “won in every court we’ve gone into with a jury” and added, “I feel much more welcomed, and I think that things are moving in the direction that we hoped they were moving in… There are certain cases where part of something is true, but it’s been rethought, it’s been redesigned, or it’s been entirely made up..."