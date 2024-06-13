During the show, the disgraced actor revealed that his house is facing foreclosure due to ‘many millions’ of dollars in legal fees from his sexual misconduct trials.

When Piers Morgan asked where he currently resides, Spacey, holding his tears back, said that he no longer has a permanent home and has very little money left.

“It’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage,” Spacey said. “So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now. But I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards’ there. I moved there in 2012. This [house] has been my home since 2016. I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

When asked if he is facing bankruptcy, Kevin Spacey said, “There’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file but we’ve managed to dodge it, at least as of today.”

In response to how much money he has left, Spacey stated he has “none,” adding, “You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot...Yes [I am in debt]. It’s considerable. Many millions. The house itself is many millions.”

Since the #MeToo movement in 2017 brought forth allegations of Spacey’s alleged sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviour, the two-time Oscar winner has faced numerous legal battles.