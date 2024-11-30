Dubai: Iconic boxer from the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao, has revealed his plan to open his first sports academy in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News during his visit to Global Village Dubai on Friday, Pacquiao said the academy, named as the ‘Manny Pacquiao Sports Academy,’ will later expand internationally.

The academy, set to expand internationally, will aim to develop young athletes not only in their sports but also in life skills.

“I’m really excited about this. It’s been my dream to help young people, and this academy is the perfect way to do that,” he said, highlighting that the focus would be on building character, discipline, and resilience in the next generation of athletes. The academy will mark Pacquiao’s latest contribution to empowering youth.

Dubai Government

He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Dubai for supporting the initiative. “I’m thankful to the Government of Dubai for believing in this vision and for their support in making this dream come true,” added Pacquiao. Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, renowned for his historic achievements in the ring and his philanthropic work, made a memorable return to Dubai this week, sharing his journey and unveiling exciting future plans.

Known for his humility and service to others, Pacquiao during his interview with Gulf News reflected on his legendary career and his philanthropy work.

Manny Pacquiao poses for Gulf News after his interview at Global Village on Friday. Image Credit: James Martinez/Gulf News

'PacMan'

He also made a special appearance at the popular Global Village where he was warmly welcomed by thousands of fans and the local community on Friday night. Nicknamed “PacMan”, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. He previously served as a Senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won twelve major world titles. “I feel so happy to be here in Dubai. This is my home. So glad to be back,” said Pacquiao. His words were filled with gratitude. “Dubai holds a special place my heart and I always considered the city as my second home,” he added.

Manny Pacquiao during his appearance at the main stage of Global Village in Dubai on Friday Image Credit: James Martinez/Gulf News

Memorable fight

When asked what is his memorable fight which changed his career, he took a moment to reflect on one of the most significant victories of his career and said: “It was my first win against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003.” “I was the underdog in that fight,” Pacquiao recalled. “Barrera was already considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and to beat him was a defining moment that propelled me to the top of the sport.”

Pacquiao’s career is legendary not just for his title wins, but for the manner in which he rose to become one of the sport’s most celebrated figures. With 12 world titles across eight weight divisions, his achievements in the ring are unmatched.

Along with his legendary battles against boxing greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, and Juan Manuel Márquez, Pacquiao’s career has solidified his place as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Philanthropy

Yet, it is his work outside the ring that truly sets him apart. In addition to his boxing accomplishments, Pacquiao has made a lasting impact through his philanthropic work and public service. He served as a congressman and senator in the Philippines, pushing for reforms in healthcare, education, and poverty reduction.

“We are all stewards of the things that God entrusted to us,” Pacquiao said during the interview. “We came into this world with nothing, and we will leave with nothing. We must do all we can to help others and leave a positive legacy behind.”

Pacquiao’s charitable initiatives have provided scholarships, built homes for the poor, and offered aid during times of crisis. “As long as we have the chance to help others, we must make the most of it,” he emphasised.

Manny Pacquiao entertains his fans during his appearance at the main stage of Global Village in Dubai on Friday Image Credit:

Political plans

His sense of duty is clear, and as he prepares to run for Senate again in the upcoming elections, Pacquiao is focused on continuing his mission to uplift his fellow Filipinos. “I’m running for Senator again because I believe in helping my fellow Filipinos,” he said. “I will continue working hard to make sure that our country moves forward.”

Golden words for youth

Pacquiao also shared valuable advice for the younger generation, urging them to get involved in sports as a means of learning discipline and resilience. “My advice to young people is to get involved in sports instead of sticking to their smart phones. Sports teach you discipline, perseverance, and how to face challenges. Sports helped me develop these values, and they’re critical when life gets tough,” he explained.

“We’re seeing too many young people today struggling with mental health issues, giving up too easily and even committing suicides. Sports can help them become stronger mentally and emotionally,” he explained.

Global Village main stage

Pacquiao made a special appearance at the main stage of the Dubai’s Global Village, where he was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans and well-wishers. The event highlighted his deep connection to Dubai, where he has long enjoyed a supportive fan base.