Engineering offices warned for exaggerated designs burdening Emiratis with extra costs
The civic body said the exaggerated designs went beyond safety requirements in the Dubai Building Code and had no proven engineering need but ended up unjustifiably raising construction costs for Emirati homeowners.
Dubai Municipality said the move reflects its commitment to regulating the construction sector and ensuring property owners are not misled into paying more than necessary.
The warnings follow earlier circulars issued to all consultancy offices in the emirate, mandating strict compliance with the Dubai Building Code and approved engineering standards. “The aim is to ensure structural efficiency without unnecessary design inflation, thereby reducing financial burdens on property owners while safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders,” the civic body said.
Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Compliance with the Dubai Building Code is a professional and ethical responsibility before being a regulatory obligation. Its objective is to strike a balance between construction quality and reduced costs.”
“We remain committed to monitoring the practices of consultancy offices and contractors to ensure compliance with approved requirements, limiting excessive use of construction materials — including steel — and preventing citizens from bearing unjustified additional costs. This ensures structural efficiency, reduces expenses without compromising safety and quality, and applies best practices to guarantee a safe and sustainable construction environment.”
The Municipality confirmed that repeated violations would affect an office’s annual evaluation and could result in disciplinary measures under applicable laws and regulations.
Earlier this year, two engineering consultancy offices were suspended and barred from licensing new projects for six months after being caught breaching regulations and professional ethics. Officials said such actions harmed the interests of property owners and developers.
By enforcing the Dubai Building Code, the Municipality said it is advancing the emirate’s construction sector, reducing unnecessary costs, and safeguarding the rights of stakeholders.
“By reinforcing adherence to the Dubai Building Code, Dubai Municipality continues to advance the emirate’s construction sector, enhance its competitiveness, and reduce waste and unnecessary costs. These efforts support an attractive business environment and contribute to Dubai’s leadership in sustainable urban development,” the civic body added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox