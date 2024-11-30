STOCK FUEL / PETROL STATION
A fuel station in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Saturday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2024.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre, compared to Dh2.74 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.50 a litre, compared to Dh2.63 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh2.43 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh2.68 a litre, compared to Dh2.67 a litre the previous month.

