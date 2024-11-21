Arguably the most famous artwork of the past decade has found a new buyer. Comedian, a sculpture by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, consisting of a piece of duct tape and a banana stuck to a wall, has sold for $6.2 million at Sotheby's in New York after more than six minutes of fierce bidding. The buyer is crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, the auction house confirmed.

The work, which is one of an edition of three (plus two artist's proofs), carried a presale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million, though advance buzz predicted (accurately, as it turns out) it would sell for several times that amount. "It's an artwork that's a perfect representation of the times that we're living in, which celebrates spectacle," said adviser Rob Teeters a few hours before the sale.

The piece premiered in 2019 at Art Basel Miami Beach, when it was displayed in the booth of the Perrotin gallery. It immediately caused a stir, with onlookers growing so thick that the gallery was forced to take it down for crowd control. All three works from the edition sold for $120,000 to $150,000. One was subsequently donated to the Guggenheim; the other two remain in private hands.

It didn't take long for Cattelan's duct-taped banana to become a world-famous meme, appearing on the front page of the New York Post ("Bananas!" ), posted by celebrities and turned into hats, knockoffs and other merchandise.

It's also considered by many in the art world as a legitimate work of fine art. The New York Times' Jason Farago wrote a lengthy defense of the piece, arguing that the work "is a sculpture, one that continues Mr. Cattelan's decades-long reliance on suspension to make the obvious seem ridiculous and to deflate and defeat the pretensions of earlier art." Comedian, Farago went on, is a continuation of "Cattelan's willingness to implicate himself within the economic, social and discursive systems that structure how we see and what we value."

The buyer on Wednesday night was purchasing a certificate of authenticity that gave them the right to manifest the piece as an official artwork, though Sotheby's says they'll in fact also receive a banana and a roll of duct tape as a sort of starter kit. (The work also comes with a detailed instruction manual for how it should be presented.)

As the lot came up, attendees in the packed auction room almost uniformly raised their phones to take videos. Auctioneer Oliver Barker began bidding at $800,000, and at least two phone bidders, two online, as well as three in the room, quickly pushed the work past its high estimate in under 20 seconds. (The puns flew"-"don't let it slip away," said Barker.) By the end, it came down one online bidder competing against one phone bidder.

Finally the hammer came down at $5.2 million; with auction house fees known as premiums, the final price was $6.24 million. Lofty as the result might be, it failed to eclipse the auction record for Cattelan's work, set in 2016 at Christie's New York for a sculpture of a kneeling Adolf Hitler (Him, 2001), which sold for $17.2 million.

Comedian isn't the first sale to grab headlines during this year's mega November auction week in New York. On Tuesday a painting by the surrealist RenA(c) Magritte sold for just over $121 million at Christie's, setting a world record for the artist and injecting some much-needed heat into an otherwise lackluster art market.