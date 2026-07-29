US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged for fifth straight meeting

Divided US Fed kept rates unchanged between 3.50% to 3.75% for third straight meeting
Dubai: The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, though the decision revealed divisions among policymakers as inflation remained elevated in the world's largest economy.
Most investors expected the Fed to hold rates at 3.50-3.75 per cent for the fifth straight meeting, according to CME's FedWatch monitoring tool - but bets on a rate-hike have been rising.
Consumer inflation in the US eased to 3.5 percent year-on-year last month, but is expected to rise again on the back of seesawing oil prices from Trump's war on Iran, which saw renewed fighting in recent weeks.
The uncertainty around the outcome of the meeting is unusual, and is fueled by Warsh's refusal to publicly share his views on the economic outlook, part of his proposed reforms to reduce the amount of forward guidance the central bank offers.
"This is a highly unusual meeting in the sense that we don't really know what the Fed chair's current thinking is," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.