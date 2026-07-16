GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

US Fed taps this Indian economist to help rethink its $6.7 trillion balance sheet

Former RBI chief joins a panel reviewing how the US central bank manages its assets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Fed taps former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for key reform panel
US Fed taps former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for key reform panel
IANS

Dubai: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has been selected to help review how the US Federal Reserve manages its $6.7 trillion balance sheet, as the central bank considers changes to its monetary policy operations.

Rajan will serve alongside former Fed Governor Jeremy Stein and economist Karen Dynan on the Balance Sheet Policy Task Force, one of five independent panels established by Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The panel will examine the costs, benefits and institutional implications of the Fed’s current balance sheet regime, including the level of reserves held within the banking system and the composition of the central bank’s assets.

Recommendations due by year-end

Warsh said the five task forces have been given six months to complete their work, with initial findings expected from September and final recommendations due by the end of the year.

Policy decisions will remain with the Federal Open Market Committee, while the panels will provide recommendations across communications, balance sheet policy, economic data, productivity and jobs, and the Fed’s inflation framework.

“I reached out to 15 people who I have known and trusted with a diversity of views,” Warsh said. “It’s a move towards transparency and new ideas.”

He said the review was intended to improve monetary policy decisions following more than five years of inflation remaining above the central bank’s target.

“Our purpose here is to make better decisions in the conduct of monetary policy and put these years of high inflation behind us,” Warsh told senators.

Competing views welcomed

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott praised Rajan’s inclusion during Warsh’s first semiannual monetary policy hearing before Congress, saying the balance sheet panel brought together economists with differing views.

“It seems like you have Jeremy Stein... as well as the former governor of the Indian Central Bank, Mr Rajan. They have very nicely put competing approaches and philosophies about the balance sheet, but if you’re going to be intellectually honest, you need to have a serious debate about what direction to go and, frankly, how to get there,” Scott said.

Warsh said the Fed’s balance sheet should be “as small as practicable to conduct operations”, while adding that the central bank would remain open to changes and give financial markets sufficient time to adjust.

Rajan led the Reserve Bank of India between 2013 and 2016 and previously served as chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund. He is currently a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

- With inputs from IANS.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut backs governor on women as caregivers

2m read
Gold prices climb again as tensions with Iran shake global markets. A gold trader in Dubai. Image used for illustrative purposes.

Gold is moving again. Should Dubai buyers wait?

2m read
Cars line up at a petrol station in Simferopol, Crimea, last week.

Russian-occupied Crimea suspends fuel sales

1m read
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh speaks to reporters during his first news conference since taking the helm at the central bank on June 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. Warsh was appointed by President Donald Trump after former chair Jerome Powell's tenure ended in May.

Fed pause brings little relief for borrowers

3m read