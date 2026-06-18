The tone from the central bank was more aggressive than markets had expected, with nine policymakers backing higher rates this year in the Fed’s latest projections. Six of them supported two quarter-point increases, marking a major shift from March, when no official had pencilled in a hike and the committee’s central view was for one cut in 2026.

Warsh said he is setting up five task forces to review how the Fed communicates, what data it uses, and how it evaluates inflation, with the goal of ensuring the central bank is "clear-eyed and focused on the future."

Inflation has accelerated to 4.2% since the Iran war began on February 28, lifted mainly by higher fuel costs linked to the conflict. Even if a peace agreement holds and oil prices fall further, officials remain concerned that inflation pressures were already visible across services and goods before the war.

For consumers, cheaper borrowing may not arrive soon, even though the Fed has paused for now. Higher rates tend to lift the cost of mortgages, auto loans and credit card balances, while also making it harder for businesses to expand and hire.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.