GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Governor’s shock exit stirs policy doubts as rupiah reels from regional turmoil

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) press conference at the Bank Indonesia building in Jakarta on May 7, 2026.
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) press conference at the Bank Indonesia building in Jakarta on May 7, 2026.
AFP

Indonesia's central bank governor has resigned early, the government said Monday, deepening uncertainty as the country grapples with a weakening currency and other economic woes brought on by the Middle East war.

President Prabowo Subianto has accepted the resignation of Perry Warjiyo, who had served as Bank Indonesia's governor since 2018, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi told reporters in Jakarta.

Perry, whose second term was meant to expire in 2028, cited unspecified personal reasons for the surprise resignation, which he tendered on Saturday.

The bank's senior deputy governor, Destry Damayanti, has been appointed interim governor, said Prasetyo.

The stock market and currency remained "quite stable" in the hours after the government announced Perry's resignation, Bank Central Asia chief economist David Sumual told AFP.

But the move "may cast further policy uncertainty, which may not translate well to the rupiah and the economy in general".

The rupiah has taken a battering from surging energy costs, shedding about seven percent since the Middle East conflict erupted in February to become Asia's worst-performing currency, according to financial outlet Bloomberg News.

In a bid to bolster the rupiah, Bank Indonesia has lifted its key interest rate by 100 basis points this year to 5.75 percent.

Deni Friawan, a researcher at the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said Perry's surprise resignation could spook investors.

"Markets dislike surprises," he told AFP.

"When a central bank governor steps down unexpectedly, investors naturally question the future direction of monetary policy, inflation control, and exchange rate management."

'Credibility'

Analysts say the choice of Perry's permanent replacement will be closely watched.

"Given the current environment of heightened uncertainty, policymaking experience and credibility should be key in picking a successor," said Sumual.

To Deni, "if the appointment is perceived as politically driven, investors may begin to question the institution's credibility. And that is a far more serious risk than the resignation alone."

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is a net oil importer, but the government has insisted on leaving the price of heavily subsidised fuel unchanged despite mounting pressure on the public purse.

Consumer prices rose 3.34 percent in June, and growing economic strain triggered student protests demanding the government stop excessive spending, including on its billion-dollar free-meals scheme, which has since been cut back.

Critics also hit out at a government decision to raise the non-subsidised fuel price by a third.

Indonesia's stock market has lost about a third of its value in 2026, and its stock exchange has been rattled by the threat of a downgrade by stock market compiler MSCI.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Representational image.

$19 million, 70kg gold seized from ex-prosecutor

1m read
Michele’s view before the banking trouble surfaced was that the Fed would raise interest rates in February and March before pausing to assess the impact of its fastest monetary tightening since 1981.

US Fed picks this Indian to rethink its balance sheet

2m read
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut backs governor on women as caregivers

2m read
BRICS has been successful in shifting the conversation around power, representation, and economic governance.

Is BRICS changing the world - or just the conversation?

4m read